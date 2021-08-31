Cleo Pires puts her butt to the game and surprises fans with a special request

Cleo saucer she is not only known for her acting and singing talent, but also for her stunning beauty. The famous flaunted the curves of her body in a post made this Saturday (28) on Instagram and made an invitation to her fans.

The actress and singer photographed herself from the back, in a bikini, highlighting her powerful butt, apparently shaped by pantyhose. In the post caption, she wrote the following: “Apelatchyva yes. Hot too. Whoever liked it, come back to a post and watch the latest Side C”.

Side C is a documentary that had its tenth episode released on the same day, showing a little of Cleo’s daily life. Leandro D’Lucca, her husband, did not fail to praise his wife: “Up up up balloon, down down princess”.

“a beautiful hot”, shot a fan of Fábio Jr’s daughter, in the post that surpassed 1 million likes. “Oh my… Every post I keep drooling! you are very goddess”, continued another follower. “Wow, what a wonderful thing I’m a fan in all requirements”, declared another one.

Returning to talking about marriage, Cleo Pires said earlier that she and her husband are calm about jealousy: “We are good, right? Sometimes there’s a little jealousy, but we talk calmly. I think it’s because I’ve been a lot in life and it was horrible for me, and he too, throughout his life”.

Leandro’s wife also defined her own relationship, in a conversation with internet users in the Stories from Instagram: “I think nothing perfect exists, but what is most perfect for you. My relationship, for me, is perfect, but there are imperfections that I love”.

