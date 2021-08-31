Coinext Announces Listing of Axie Infinity, Chiliz and 7 Other Cryptocurrencies

Coinext, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Brazil, has listed two new cryptocurrency options in its portfolio, the axie infinity (AXS) and chilis (CHZ). In addition, the broker said in a note that during the month of September at least 7 more cryptoactives will be listed, all with zero rate for trades until the 30th.

With this, the broker will have a total of at least 20 pairs available for trading on its platform.

The AXS, Axie Infinity Shards, is a non-fungible token (NFT) that functions as the currency of the virtual game called Axie Infinity. This game has been gaining notorious popularity and, with that, the AXS token started to be traded all over the world.

Since July this year, the currency has appreciated by more than 1,200%, rising from 5 to 80 dollars, approximately.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a utility token based on the Ethereum network (ERC-20), created for sports lovers. Once you have CHZ, you can use the Socios.com platform to buy specific tokens from football teams and other sports, with exclusive benefits, as well as being able to participate in team decisions. This year alone, the currency has appreciated more than 3,000%.

“The diversification of the investment portfolio is a fundamental strategy for those who want to be successful. That’s why our concern is to offer more possibilities to our customers.” Reveals José Artur, CEO of Coinext.

Coinext currently has 13 currencies on the platform: Bitcoin (BTC); Ethereum (ETH); Litecoin (LTC); Ripple (XRP); Bitcoin Cash (BCH); Tether (USDT); Cardano (ADA); Chainlink (LINK); Dogecoin (DOGE); Stellar (XLM); EOS and the recently released Axie Infinity (AXS) and Chiliz (CHZ).

The broker did not give details about which cryptocurrencies will come next, but stressed the caution in the selection process:

“With the steady rise of the cryptocurrency market, many customers started asking for more altcoin options. To make this possible and successful, we conducted an in-depth research on the projects, strength, market capitalization and liquidity.” Says Arthur.

