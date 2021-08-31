Combining CoronaVac and AstraZeneca generates more antibodies against covid

A study carried out in Thailand shows that the combined use of CoronaVac vaccines with AstraZeneca enhances the production of antibodies against covid-19.

The research, carried out by Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence in Virology, shows that inoculation with the two immunizers produces four times more neutralizing antibodies than with two doses of a single vaccine. The information is from O Globo.

Credit: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde/Public Photos Combining doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca vaccines generates more antibodies against covid, study says

The researchers, however, assessed the findings as important and positive, but stressed that the study still does not define that there is a need for interchangeability between immunizers.

It is important to say that this study evaluates the two-dose regimen and not the so-called “booster”.

Thailand is one of the countries that adopt the use of the vaccine produced by the Chinese Sinovac, as well as Brazil, Chile and Turkey.

According to the survey, the group that received the vaccine association was formed by 77 volunteers. Another 79 received two doses of the immunizing agent manufactured by Sinovac. Already 80 people received the two doses of the drug developed by AstraZeneca.

Credit: Disclosure/Government of São PauloTogether, the two vaccines –CoronaVac and AstraZeneca– correspond to 79.5% of the immunizations applied in Brazil

The volunteers were female and male, and some had related illnesses – more frequent in the group that received only AstraZeneca.

The Chulalongkorn University Center of Excellence in Virology study has not yet been reviewed by other experts.

CoronaVac and AstraZeneca in Brazil

In Brazil, CoronaVac and AstraZeneca vaccines represent 79.5% of the immunizations applied to the population.

Both vaccines are produced in Brazil in partnership with the Butantan Institute (CoronaVac) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (AstraZeneca).