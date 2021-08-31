Connect SUS becomes unstable and Brazilians face problems generating vaccination certificate against Covid | Vaccine

People who have already completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 (two doses or a single dose) can now issue the vaccination certificate in the Connect SUS application, from the Ministry of Health. However, the system has been showing instability since last week, which persisted this Monday (28).

In addition to the impossibility of issuing the certificate, users have reported that doses already applied are not included in the system.

The certificate issued by the app is important for international travel and is also already used in the national territory: in Rio de Janeiro, for example, the document issued by the app will be one of the ways to prove immunization.

O G1 took the test and the Connect SUS application presented instabilities this Monday afternoon. In some queries, the system does not load the certificate (as in the image above) or displays an error message (as in the following image).

Connect SUS Citizen is the official application of the Ministry of Health. In it, the person can consult data on vaccination against Covid-19 and all services of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Doses do not appear in the system

In addition to problems with issuing the certificate, users report on social networks that doses are not being registered in the system. TV Globo reporter Renata Capucci is one of those people.

In an interview with Jornal Nacional on Saturday (28), bank clerk Gustavo Tocantins reported the problem with the insertion of the second dose in the Connect SUS. According to him, the information is incomplete in the system. He took the first dose on June 6th and the second on August 23rd.

“Only my second dose appears, and then I’ll click to generate the certificate. It will be running here forever, it is not generating the certificate. We hope that when everything gets better, we can go back to having an almost normal life. And that includes traveling and going to places, and we are seeing a lot of mobilization from countries and even states here already thinking about making this requirement of proof of vaccines. We want to have something that quickly proves this”, says bank bank Gustavo Tocantins.

In a note to Jornal Nacional on Saturday (28), the Ministry of Health said that the application Connect SUS was unstable, but that it already worked normally. About the problems reported, the ministry indicated only one way: access support in the application itself in “talk to Connect SUS”.

This afternoon, after consulting the G1, the government stated that the responsibility for inserting doses into the system rests with the states, but did not comment on the instability in the system.

“(…) the information contained in the ConnectSUS Citizen application is fed by states and municipalities by the National Health Data Network (RNDS). The information is made available within 72 hours after sending the records to the national network. The folder also informs that citizens who do not have their vaccination record available in the application within ten days after the date of vaccination, must seek the vaccination site or state or municipal health department in their region, to request registration and submission For further guidance, the user can access the support in the application itself, through the menu “Talk to the SUS Connect”, informed the Ministry of Health.

See other complaints:

Vaccine volunteers also awaiting registration

Jornal Nacional showed that around 7,500 Brazilian volunteers who participated in the Janssen vaccine testing phase were not included in the Connect SUS either.

Carlos Brites, research coordinator at Janssen (BA), told JN that the problem seemed to be general. “Apparently, the issue is the same for all participants. I think it’s more a matter of bureaucracy, perhaps, internal to regulatory bodies.”