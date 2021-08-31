Contract until 2025 and fine of R$ 614 million: Rueda is called behind the scenes and says ‘no’ to negotiate a love affair with a Brazilian rival

Santos is still unknown in the season and the work of Fernando Diniz continues to be questioned a lot. The team does not mesh as it should, but the board believes that this will improve with the arrival of reinforcements. Therefore, the commander remains in his post and is still honored by President Andres Rueda.









Last Monday night (30), the radio host Rafael Melo informed that Flamengo has its eye on the goalkeeper John Paul, from Peixão. The news gained a lot repercussion on the web and between fans of the two clubs. The archer has been standing out with the shirt of Alvinegro Praiano and is considered one of the best in the position in the country.

To reassure fans of Santos, the journalist Nagila Luiz brought the contractual details of the wall with Santos: it has a contract until 2025 and the termination fine is 100 million euros (R$ 614 million at the current price). the journalist Lucas Costa also completed the news and spoke with the goalkeeper’s agent, who said he has not received anything so far: “I only consider it when I officially arrive at the club.”, revealed.

Recently, João Paulo has also been considered in some clubs europeans. As he is well protected by the termination fine, the Santos board has no interest in negotiating the athlete for any rival in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The archer is also happy in Vila Belmiro and does not intend to force any kind of bar to leave the São Paulo club. The player is very grateful for everything he built in Peixão and his thoughts at the moment is to focus on the field. wheel he knows all the greed that the athlete receives, but he has already said internally that it will not facilitate his eventual sale at all.