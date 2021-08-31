‘Corinthians are not doing crazy,’ says director on hiring – 08/31/2021

Corinthians football director Roberto de Andrade said the club “is not doing anything crazy” by hiring heavyweight reinforcements for the season – just in the last two months, the team hit Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian.

In an interview with “Arena SBT” last night, the leader, who was the president of the team, detailed part of what was done to enable the arrival of the quartet.

“Just for everyone’s knowledge: Corinthians, to this day, has taken 23 players out of the squad. That’s right. [foi feito] with loans, sale… we reduced the payroll by more than R$5 million. That’s why he opened the space on the sheet for players to come. Corinthians is not doing anything crazy,” Roberto began.

Next, when asked by presenter Benjamin Back about the irony of rival fans about a possible default, the director countered by highlighting the surplus in the semester’s accounts.

“We are outraged by this. First of all, all the people who say this do not have the slightest knowledge of Corinthians… it is not here and does not follow our daily lives. Corinthians has just closed its semester with a surplus, that is a very positive factor. But Corinthians provides the media,” he pointed out.

Finally, he was positively surprised by Willian, who accepted a pay cut to leave Arsenal and return to the club that formed him.

“What we are happy and surprised is how much money he gave up receiving to play for Corinthians, that’s what fans have to praise. Not all athletes do this,” Roberto concluded to “Arena SBT”.