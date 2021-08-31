Corinthians extended duo contracts in 2020, but ‘made room’ on the sheet with them this year

Corinthians is going through a great moment in the transfer window, but, at the same time that it is enchanted by the capacity of the contracted players, it draws attention to the lack of it in the reinforcements of recent years. Furthermore, some decisions taken until recently have become less and less justifiable.

One of them took place on February 4th of last year, at the beginning of Tiago Nunes’ work for Timão. Excited at the start of the commander and confident that his decisions would be decisive for the future, the board decided to renew the contract of two players: defensive midfielder Camacho and midfielder Mateus Vital.

Camacho had a relationship only until the end of that year and had been starting with the coach, but after increasing his permanence by one year – the previous contract ran until December 2020 – he started in only 20 of the 96 matches of the team, being ceded to Santos in the middle of this season.

Vital, a young man seen as promising, extended a contract that ran from the end of 2021 to the end of 2023, earning him two more years of relationship with Corinthians. He started in 41 of the same 96 matches, but ended up leaving with the same intention as Camacho: to free up space on the payroll for the arrival of new athletes.

Unlike Camacho, Vital is lent only until half of next year, and he can either return to Corinthians or be bought by Panathinaikos, from Greece, in a clause that places 50% of his economic rights at around 4 million euros (R$ 24 million).

