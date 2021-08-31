Corinthians has talks to negotiate Derson with English club; see details

Corinthians can secure a sale even in this European transfer window, which ends on Tuesday. The club received a direct contact from Newcastle, England, and there are chances to seal the sale of defensive midfielder Éderson in time for him to leave the country before the end of the period.

The clubs negotiate the acquisition of the player definitively by the Premier League team without defined values. There is the possibility of a loan with purchase obligation at the end of the bond, which would make the English team more easily adapt to financial fair play (a measure that prevents European clubs from spending more than they collect), but the preference is for an immediate sale.

State champion, the 22-year-old athlete has 37 matches for Fortaleza, with three goals scored and three assists, in addition to being one of the references of the team’s excellent campaign in the Brazilian Nationals so far. At Timão, he scored three goals in 25 games.

The player, who has been having a great year with the club from Ceará, may be the only athlete belonging to Timão to go out for sale in this period of reformulation of the squad, with six reinforcements arriving for the professional team and another 21 leaving the team.

Regarding the sale of athletes, Corinthians forecasts R$ 70 million in 2021. A revenue that can be considered quite plausible, as the club obtained higher values ​​in four of the last five years: 2016 (BRL 144 million), 2017 (BRL 97.8 million), 2018 (BRL 118.9 million) and 2020 (BRL 186 million). The only year below was 2019 (BRL 45.2 million).

The midfielders Ramiro and Camacho, midfielder Mateus Vital and forward Léo Natel left the club recently, all on loan to other teams. Since the beginning of Duilio Monteiro Alves’ administration, there are already two dozen athletes loaned, sold or whose ties were terminated.

