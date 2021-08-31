Corinthians joins the G6 with the end of the 18th round of the Brasileirão; see rating

The 18th round of the Brazilian Championship came to an end this Monday night. With the victory last Saturday and the other results of the other games, Corinthians established itself in the G6.

The triumph against Grêmio, by 1-0, in the South, made Sylvinho’s team reach 27 conquered points. With seven wins, six draws and five defeats, Timão occupies the sixth place and is only behind Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo – see the full rating below.

With the end of the round, exactly 12 points separate the Parque São Jorge team from the leader Atlético Mineiro. Just four points ahead of Timão, Flamengo has two games in hand.

Corinthians has rediscovered the path of good performances in the competition and will play on the 7th of its last game of the first round, playing at home. Timão receives Juventude, at 9:30 pm, to try for their fourth straight victory.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG3918123327131472
2ndpalm trees351811two52920965
3rdstrength331896327161161
4thRed Bull Bragantino321888two29191059
5thFlamengo3116101532161665
6thCorinthians27187651715two50
7thAtlético-GO25186751517-two46
8thCeará24185941919044
9thAthletic-PR23177two82321two45
10thInternational23185852222043
11thsaints22185761923-441
12thSão Paulo22185761520-541
13thFluminense21175661518-341
14thYouth21175661419-541
15thCuiabá21184951718-139
16thBahia181853102030-1033
17thAmerica-MG18184681522-733
18thGuild16174491218-631
19thsport1618378814-630
20thChapecoense71807111429-1513

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 08/28/2021
17:00 – Sport 0 x 0 Chapecoense
19:00 – Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo
21:00 – Guild 0 x 1 Corinthians
21:00 – Palm trees 2 x 1 Athletico-PR
Games on 08/29/2021
11:00 am – América-MG 2 x 0 Ceará
16:00 – Youth 1 x 1 São Paulo
18:15 – Atlético-GO 0 x 0 International
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Atlético-MG
Games on 08/30/2021
7:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 0 Bahia
9:30 pm – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Cuiabá

Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/04/2021
19:00 – São Paulo x America-MG
9:00 pm – Cuiabá x Santos
21:00 – Bahia x Fortaleza
Games on 09/05/2021
16:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO
16:00 – Chapecoense x Fluminense
4:00 pm – Ceará x Palmeiras
16:00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Sport
8:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Grêmio
Games on 09/07/2021
9:30 pm – Corinthians x Youth

