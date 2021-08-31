Corinthians joins the G6 with the end of the 18th round of the Brasileirão; see rating

The 18th round of the Brazilian Championship came to an end this Monday night. With the victory last Saturday and the other results of the other games, Corinthians established itself in the G6.

The triumph against Grêmio, by 1-0, in the South, made Sylvinho’s team reach 27 conquered points. With seven wins, six draws and five defeats, Timão occupies the sixth place and is only behind Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo – see the full rating below.

With the end of the round, exactly 12 points separate the Parque São Jorge team from the leader Atlético Mineiro. Just four points ahead of Timão, Flamengo has two games in hand.

Corinthians has rediscovered the path of good performances in the competition and will play on the 7th of its last game of the first round, playing at home. Timão receives Juventude, at 9:30 pm, to try for their fourth straight victory.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 39 18 12 3 3 27 13 14 72 2nd palm trees 35 18 11 two 5 29 20 9 65 3rd strength 33 18 9 6 3 27 16 11 61 4th Red Bull Bragantino 32 18 8 8 two 29 19 10 59 5th Flamengo 31 16 10 1 5 32 16 16 65 6th Corinthians 27 18 7 6 5 17 15 two 50 7th Atlético-GO 25 18 6 7 5 15 17 -two 46 8th Ceará 24 18 5 9 4 19 19 0 44 9th Athletic-PR 23 17 7 two 8 23 21 two 45 10th International 23 18 5 8 5 22 22 0 43 11th saints 22 18 5 7 6 19 23 -4 41 12th São Paulo 22 18 5 7 6 15 20 -5 41 13th Fluminense 21 17 5 6 6 15 18 -3 41 14th Youth 21 17 5 6 6 14 19 -5 41 15th Cuiabá 21 18 4 9 5 17 18 -1 39 16th Bahia 18 18 5 3 10 20 30 -10 33 17th America-MG 18 18 4 6 8 15 22 -7 33 18th Guild 16 17 4 4 9 12 18 -6 31 19th sport 16 18 3 7 8 8 14 -6 30 20th Chapecoense 7 18 0 7 11 14 29 -15 13

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 08/28/2021

17:00 – Sport 0 x 0 Chapecoense

19:00 – Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo

21:00 – Guild 0 x 1 Corinthians

21:00 – Palm trees 2 x 1 Athletico-PR

Games on 08/29/2021

11:00 am – América-MG 2 x 0 Ceará

16:00 – Youth 1 x 1 São Paulo

18:15 – Atlético-GO 0 x 0 International

20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

Games on 08/30/2021

7:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 0 Bahia

9:30 pm – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Cuiabá

Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/04/2021

19:00 – São Paulo x America-MG

9:00 pm – Cuiabá x Santos

21:00 – Bahia x Fortaleza

Games on 09/05/2021

16:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO

16:00 – Chapecoense x Fluminense

4:00 pm – Ceará x Palmeiras

16:00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino

6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Sport

8:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Grêmio

Games on 09/07/2021

9:30 pm – Corinthians x Youth

See more at: Brazilian Championship.