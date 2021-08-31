Corinthians joins the G6 with the end of the 18th round of the Brasileirão; see rating

The 18th round of the Brazilian Championship came to an end this Monday night. With the victory last Saturday and the other results of the other games, Corinthians established itself in the G6.
The triumph against Grêmio, by 1-0, in the South, made Sylvinho’s team reach 27 conquered points. With seven wins, six draws and five defeats, Timão occupies the sixth place and is only behind Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo – see the full rating below.
With the end of the round, exactly 12 points separate the Parque São Jorge team from the leader Atlético Mineiro. Just four points ahead of Timão, Flamengo has two games in hand.
Corinthians has rediscovered the path of good performances in the competition and will play on the 7th of its last game of the first round, playing at home. Timão receives Juventude, at 9:30 pm, to try for their fourth straight victory.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|39
|18
|12
|3
|3
|27
|13
|14
|72
|2nd
|palm trees
|35
|18
|11
|two
|5
|29
|20
|9
|65
|3rd
|strength
|33
|18
|9
|6
|3
|27
|16
|11
|61
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|32
|18
|8
|8
|two
|29
|19
|10
|59
|5th
|Flamengo
|31
|16
|10
|1
|5
|32
|16
|16
|65
|6th
|Corinthians
|27
|18
|7
|6
|5
|17
|15
|two
|50
|7th
|Atlético-GO
|25
|18
|6
|7
|5
|15
|17
|-two
|46
|8th
|Ceará
|24
|18
|5
|9
|4
|19
|19
|0
|44
|9th
|Athletic-PR
|23
|17
|7
|two
|8
|23
|21
|two
|45
|10th
|International
|23
|18
|5
|8
|5
|22
|22
|0
|43
|11th
|saints
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|19
|23
|-4
|41
|12th
|São Paulo
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|41
|13th
|Fluminense
|21
|17
|5
|6
|6
|15
|18
|-3
|41
|14th
|Youth
|21
|17
|5
|6
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|41
|15th
|Cuiabá
|21
|18
|4
|9
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|39
|16th
|Bahia
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|20
|30
|-10
|33
|17th
|America-MG
|18
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|22
|-7
|33
|18th
|Guild
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|12
|18
|-6
|31
|19th
|sport
|16
|18
|3
|7
|8
|8
|14
|-6
|30
|20th
|Chapecoense
|7
|18
|0
|7
|11
|14
|29
|-15
|13
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 08/28/2021
17:00 – Sport 0 x 0 Chapecoense
19:00 – Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo
21:00 – Guild 0 x 1 Corinthians
21:00 – Palm trees 2 x 1 Athletico-PR
Games on 08/29/2021
11:00 am – América-MG 2 x 0 Ceará
16:00 – Youth 1 x 1 São Paulo
18:15 – Atlético-GO 0 x 0 International
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Atlético-MG
Games on 08/30/2021
7:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 0 Bahia
9:30 pm – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Cuiabá
Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/04/2021
19:00 – São Paulo x America-MG
9:00 pm – Cuiabá x Santos
21:00 – Bahia x Fortaleza
Games on 09/05/2021
16:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO
16:00 – Chapecoense x Fluminense
4:00 pm – Ceará x Palmeiras
16:00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Sport
8:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Grêmio
Games on 09/07/2021
9:30 pm – Corinthians x Youth
See more at: Brazilian Championship.