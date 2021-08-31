Corinthians makes an offer and joins the fight for defender David Luiz – Lance

The weekend passed and, as usual, the R7 brought you the 7 sporting highlights of the past few days. To start with, a bombshell: Ceará fired coach Guto Ferreira this past Sunday (29). The coach was the leader in the longevity ranking of coaches for Brazilian clubs in Serie A. Now, with the resignation of Guto Ferreira, Maurício Barbieri, coach of Red Bull Bragantino, is in first place on the list, followed by Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras GLEDSTON TAVARES/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Striker Diego Costa, recently hired by Atlético Mineiro, was the protagonist in Galo’s draw against Red Bull Bragantino at Nabizão, scoring a great goal in his debut at the end of the lights and guaranteeing a small point for Atlético. The Brazilian naturalized Spanish needed only 25 minutes on the field to score his first goal with the Galão shirt… What quality Diego Costa has! WILIAN OLIVEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lionel Messi’s long-awaited debut for PSG took place this weekend, last Sunday (29), but it was not the way everyone expected… Mauricio Pochetinno, Argentine Paris Saint-Germain coach, did not put Messi in the starting line-up and, to make matters worse, when he called the shirt 30 to play, he put him in the place of another ace… The world wanted Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together, but Pochetinno changed Neymar for Messi in the 20th minute of the second half, frustrating everyone the spectators of the match… REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo striker, is nicknamed ‘Gabigol’ not for nothing… The star revealed by Santos, returned to Vila Belmiro and scored 3 goals against his former club. Gabigol did not stop celebrating and was much criticized by the Santos board during the match. ‘Respect your home!’ shouted some members of the Santos board to Gabriel Barbosa JHONY INÁCIO/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Brazilian Richarlison, striker for Everton, England club, was enraged when his penalty kick was stolen by another teammate, 9 Calvert-Lewin… Some club mates had to contain Richarlison, who appeared to be quite furious and frowning. However, as soon as Calvert-Lewin converted the penalty kick, Richarlison left to celebrate with the English jersey. It is noteworthy that the Brazilian was already on edge due to an argument with a player from the opposing team Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Gabriel Jesus shines once again in a Premier League match, this time against a Big-Six team. Last Saturday (28), Jesus scored an assist and scored a goal against Arsenal, in a match that ended 5-0 for the Citizens. The Brazilian shirt 9 had been much criticized for his performances in the Brazilian national team, but, apparently, he is making a comeback Reuters/Jason Cairnduff