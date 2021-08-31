Corinthians re-introduces himself and Rger Guedes does his first training with a cast at CT Joaquim Grava

After winning the third straight win at the Brasileirão and having two days off, Corinthians re-presented itself at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday morning at CT Joaquim Grava. The preparation included the newly hired by the club, striker Róger Guedes.

The player performed the first practice with the rest of the squad. The moment before going out into the field was recorded by the club and posted on social media late in the morning – see below. It is worth remembering that the player is already at the IDB and, bureaucratically, he is able to make his debut for Timão.

The athletes performed the warm-up and coordinated work on Field 4, and then coach Sylvinho promoted a round and then a passing practice and pressure marking in a small space.

The goalkeepers stayed in Field 1 in specific activities with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos. Right-back Fagner, who was left out of the game against Grêmio, recovered from the pain in his right calf and also trained with the squad.

the midfielder Adson, who was also not an option for the duel against the Gauchos, followed the treatment with the physiotherapy team for a trauma to his left leg, while the midfielder Giuliano, for load control, carried out a separate job on the lawn. The midfielder is not a concern.

The team led by coach Sylvinho returns to training with an eye on Juventude this Wednesday, in the afternoon. The team receives the team from Rio Grande do Sul next Tuesday, at the Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm.

