Corinthians renews partnership with sponsor: check details

O Corinthians announced this Monday the renewal of the relationship with the sponsor ALE, the fourth largest fuel distributor in the country. According anticipated by Gazeta Esportiva, the company’s brand will now be stamped on the upper front of the official shirts of the Timão men’s team.

In addition, ALE plans to carry out a series of activations with the fans and relationship actions with customers and owners of gas stations and services. Aiming to increase sponsorship, activations in new digital media are being studied, highlighting ALE’s innovative DNA in sports marketing.

CORINTHIANS 🤝 ALE The fuel distributor is back as a sponsor of Timão and will print the upper front of the men’s football shirt for a year. Find out more details 👉🏼 https://t.co/l5tRiTFqIj#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/OvKUcDU0Je — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 30, 2021

“This, without a doubt, is a new opportunity for us to be together with the team and continue our customer relationship initiatives. The results over the past few years have been very positive and our expectations remain high with the renewal for another period,” he said Diego Pires, ALE Marketing and Retail Director, to the club’s website.

“We always count on ALE’s support for our football, and we are very happy with this renewal,” said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians. “Having ALE with us is the certainty of an innovative and restless partnership, with sports marketing actions that give true pride to Corinthians fans, such as the digital series and the walls of the CT. This creative spirit makes Fiel proud and gives us fuel to keep going straight ahead,” he concluded.

THE Sports Gazette found that Timão may have other great news regarding sponsorship. The front bar of the shirt should receive the highest value among all contracts signed with sponsors this year.

The company’s name is being kept confidential, and the internal schedule provides for this announcement in live September 1, the club’s anniversary date.

Thus, Corinthians hopes to reach revenue of R$ 120 million in 2021 exclusively with exposure contracts on the team’s uniform.

The amount includes variables stipulated in some agreements, which allow bonus payments subject to compliance with pre-established targets.

