Corolla reaches 50 million units sold worldwide | Cars







Disclosure Toyota Corolla: sedan is also successful in Brazil as the best-selling sedan in the segment, but the SUV version asks for passage

The first Corolla

it reached the world market in 1966 and right away captivated the public not only among the desires of Japanese consumers, but also in all the countries where it was launched.

In Brazil, the model appeared in 1993, first as an imported one. In four years, it also showed its strength in the domestic market. Proof of this is that in 1997, the Toyota

decides to build a factory in the city of Indaiatuba (SP). The following year, the first Corolla

national.

Now in its 7th generation, it arrived here from Japan, in the four-door sedan and station wagon bodywork. It continued to be imported until 1998, when production of the 8th generation began at the new factory in Indaiatuba (SP).

going to the 9th generation, who had the van Corolla Fielder

, all the other incarnations of the Brazilian Corolla were offered only in the sedan body, which abroad was just one of the existing options for the medium model. Check out the variations of Toyota

that we didn’t have in Brazil.

Thanks to this successful trajectory, the vehicle goes down in history with the historic brand of 50 million units sold worldwide

and more than 1.4 million units produced at the Indaiatuba plant

, including exports in Latin America, such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, among others.

Following the trend of SUVs

, a Toyota

decided to innovate and bet their chips in this segment with the Corolla Cross

, noting that the brand had already launched other configurations such as hatchbacks, coupes and vans, such as the fielder

that we had around here.

Around here, the cross

produced at the plant in Sorocaba (SP), it was launched in March 2021 and by the month of July it had already registered more than 15 thousand licensed units, reaching the second sales position for mid-range SUVs

.

In addition, with two hybrid versions available in Brazil, the model became the leader in the electrified category, with around 5,237 thousand units sold. Even with good sales in the country, the model had several versions that were not sold here.