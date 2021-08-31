Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on August 30, 2021 | Paraíba

by

Paraíba has 433,170 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Monday (30). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,182 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 158 new cases and 6 more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.

  • See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling

Of the 6 deaths, three happened in the last 24 hours. The patients were all men, aged between 40 and 76 years. Hypertension was the most frequent comorbidity and one had no comorbidities.

The deaths occurred in the municipalities of the municipalities of Martinho (1), João Pessoa (2), Patos (1), Santa Luzia (1) and São João do Rio do Peixe (1).

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 18%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 13% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a rate of 28%. In Sertão, 17% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 3,374,607 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,413,708 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 960,899 have completed vaccination schedules. Of these, 898,552 took both doses and 62,347 used a single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 433,170 cases
  • 9,182 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CountiesCasesdeaths
João Pessoa1043752896
Campo Grande433351088
Ducks13889259
Guarabira10048146
cashew trees9852157
hair9641202
Saint Rita9455333
Bayeux8165250
Sousa7178140
dovecote586984
São Bento584969
Hope544786
Mamanguape497582
Monteiro476169
Rocha’s catholic472860
Solana425350
Alagoa Grande412472
burns407485
thatch3782114
Itabaiana321184
Inga304844
Itaporanga304030
dry pond288647
count286244
Sumé277341
Rio Tinto267156
fire stones263156
Itapororoca247435
Alhandra243737
Bethlehem241245
Mari237144
Santa Luzia234228
big mouth230541
Pianco224032
Picuí215641
Caaporan214734
Princess Isabel212253
São José de Piranhas211144
alagoinha207725
Sand196831
Marsh do Cruz195724
mastic trees192116
Cuite180922
Choremas177239
Santa Rosa bar171613
Araçagi170324
Pitimbu168822
New Alagoas158129
banana trees153827
Juripiranga144731
wells140122
Remigio137525
São João do Rio do Peixe136333
Paulista134411
cornerstone132130
Bay of Betrayal131912
Massaranduba131027
Solitude125815
Inside bucket123834
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça121321
Lucena117519
Cross of the Holy Spirit115928
Mogeiro114417
White water113714
jacarau113731
Triumph106821
Casserengue105322
Macaw104529
Teixeira103738
São José da Lagoa Tapada10288
Itatuba102521
Inner Lagoon10259
White Mountain101734
Tavares100619
deliverance10066
appeared100514
New Forest100116
Juarez Tavora99412
Mulungu99020
Juazeirinho95515
I took care of95425
Gurinhine94917
Salgado de São Félix93013
Indian Waterfall92416
Saint Mamede91132
Conception88728
Horses Creek88617
Taperoa88218
Marking88010
Good view85315
Uirauna84629
Peacock8287
Caiçara82514
Pirpirituba81817
Juru80915
Fagundes80718
wild cattle7959
Diamond79511
Seridó junk76710
good luck76612
Brejo dos Santos7548
Ibiara7385
Jericho71914
little pestles71113
round saw70611
araruna70517
Barauna6999
Exile69812
São José do Sabugi6978
Sertãozinho6837
Alcantil6817
Mrs. Agnes65819
Santana bar6537
Barra de São Miguel6527
sawmill64111
Saint Helen62413
Brandão syrup60110
County59910
New Palm Tree5965
Saint Michael of Taipu57711
Cubati56314
Mount Horeb5617
Serra da Root5575
Beautiful Santa Fe55714
loft5559
São Vicente do Seridó5493
Umbuzeiro54514
two roads54416
Manaira5356
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5335
eagle5315
Maturea53112
São José dos Ramos5307
Nazarezinho52918
Upper corral5254
Mataraca51115
Good success5054
Damião4954
Bacamarte Creek4850
Ballast4834
São José de Espinharas4836
Santa Cecilia4824
São Bentinho4776
Santana dos Garrotes46310
old corral4601
calabashes4584
Malta45612
Holy Cross4568
Igaracy4567
tacima45510
Camalau4547
Caturite4527
New Olinda4419
ticker4376
White Rock4366
São João do Cariri4354
Santana de Hose4165
Assumption4165
water eye4108
Saint Andrew4043
Saint Joseph of Cayana39610
Public place39210
Borborema38713
sand38412
Marizópolis38113
immaculate36811
Natuba3677
Pedro Régis3607
Old gold358two
olives3575
Silver3405
Friar Martin3387
Saint Domingos337two
carved stone3341
Catingueira33211
Mounted3306
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
Bernardino Baptist3071
José de Moura Well2963
Quiet2913
Vieiropolis2905
Creek of the Well2876
rheas2855
Caraúbas2756
Saint Teresa27413
Congo27113
Matinhas2677
mother of water2668
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2625
wells2608
stop253two
pestles2529
Jandaira cotton2511
Dantas Well2484
Grass23610
Saint Joseph of Princess2311
Serra Grande2286
Sand of Baraunas2174
St. John of the Tiger2165
little cajazeirinhas2121
Gurjão2127
creek2075
San Francisco1994
lagoon1963
Good Jesus1943
São Domingos do Cariri1945
mountain view1926
Mato Grosso1881
São José do Brejo do Cruz1841
snack food184two
support1784
Santo Antônio Stream1595
Ticket151two
Zabele1471
tenorium143two
São José do Bonfim1396
São José dos Cordeiros1366
floodplain1321
Santa Inês1317
Joca Claudino119two
Quixabá109two
thigh1094
Sand Pit624
Total433,1709,182

Most watched videos of the G1 Paraíba