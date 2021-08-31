Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on August 30, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 433,170 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Monday (30). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,182 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 158 new cases and 6 more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.

Of the 6 deaths, three happened in the last 24 hours. The patients were all men, aged between 40 and 76 years. Hypertension was the most frequent comorbidity and one had no comorbidities.

The deaths occurred in the municipalities of the municipalities of Martinho (1), João Pessoa (2), Patos (1), Santa Luzia (1) and São João do Rio do Peixe (1).

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 18%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 13% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a rate of 28%. In Sertão, 17% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 3,374,607 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,413,708 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 960,899 have completed vaccination schedules. Of these, 898,552 took both doses and 62,347 used a single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

433,170 cases

9,182 deaths

223 cities with confirmed cases

222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba Counties Cases deaths João Pessoa 104375 2896 Campo Grande 43335 1088 Ducks 13889 259 Guarabira 10048 146 cashew trees 9852 157 hair 9641 202 Saint Rita 9455 333 Bayeux 8165 250 Sousa 7178 140 dovecote 5869 84 São Bento 5849 69 Hope 5447 86 Mamanguape 4975 82 Monteiro 4761 69 Rocha’s catholic 4728 60 Solana 4253 50 Alagoa Grande 4124 72 burns 4074 85 thatch 3782 114 Itabaiana 3211 84 Inga 3048 44 Itaporanga 3040 30 dry pond 2886 47 count 2862 44 Sumé 2773 41 Rio Tinto 2671 56 fire stones 2631 56 Itapororoca 2474 35 Alhandra 2437 37 Bethlehem 2412 45 Mari 2371 44 Santa Luzia 2342 28 big mouth 2305 41 Pianco 2240 32 Picuí 2156 41 Caaporan 2147 34 Princess Isabel 2122 53 São José de Piranhas 2111 44 alagoinha 2077 25 Sand 1968 31 Marsh do Cruz 1957 24 mastic trees 1921 16 Cuite 1809 22 Choremas 1772 39 Santa Rosa bar 1716 13 Araçagi 1703 24 Pitimbu 1688 22 New Alagoas 1581 29 banana trees 1538 27 Juripiranga 1447 31 wells 1401 22 Remigio 1375 25 São João do Rio do Peixe 1363 33 Paulista 1344 11 cornerstone 1321 30 Bay of Betrayal 1319 12 Massaranduba 1310 27 Solitude 1258 15 Inside bucket 1238 34 São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça 1213 21 Lucena 1175 19 Cross of the Holy Spirit 1159 28 Mogeiro 1144 17 White water 1137 14 jacarau 1137 31 Triumph 1068 21 Casserengue 1053 22 Macaw 1045 29 Teixeira 1037 38 São José da Lagoa Tapada 1028 8 Itatuba 1025 21 Inner Lagoon 1025 9 White Mountain 1017 34 Tavares 1006 19 deliverance 1006 6 appeared 1005 14 New Forest 1001 16 Juarez Tavora 994 12 Mulungu 990 20 Juazeirinho 955 15 I took care of 954 25 Gurinhine 949 17 Salgado de São Félix 930 13 Indian Waterfall 924 16 Saint Mamede 911 32 Conception 887 28 Horses Creek 886 17 Taperoa 882 18 Marking 880 10 Good view 853 15 Uirauna 846 29 Peacock 828 7 Caiçara 825 14 Pirpirituba 818 17 Juru 809 15 Fagundes 807 18 wild cattle 795 9 Diamond 795 11 Seridó junk 767 10 good luck 766 12 Brejo dos Santos 754 8 Ibiara 738 5 Jericho 719 14 little pestles 711 13 round saw 706 11 araruna 705 17 Barauna 699 9 Exile 698 12 São José do Sabugi 697 8 Sertãozinho 683 7 Alcantil 681 7 Mrs. Agnes 658 19 Santana bar 653 7 Barra de São Miguel 652 7 sawmill 641 11 Saint Helen 624 13 Brandão syrup 601 10 County 599 10 New Palm Tree 596 5 Saint Michael of Taipu 577 11 Cubati 563 14 Mount Horeb 561 7 Serra da Root 557 5 Beautiful Santa Fe 557 14 loft 555 9 São Vicente do Seridó 549 3 Umbuzeiro 545 14 two roads 544 16 Manaira 535 6 Belém do Brejo do Cruz 533 5 eagle 531 5 Maturea 531 12 São José dos Ramos 530 7 Nazarezinho 529 18 Upper corral 525 4 Mataraca 511 15 Good success 505 4 Damião 495 4 Bacamarte Creek 485 0 Ballast 483 4 São José de Espinharas 483 6 Santa Cecilia 482 4 São Bentinho 477 6 Santana dos Garrotes 463 10 old corral 460 1 calabashes 458 4 Malta 456 12 Holy Cross 456 8 Igaracy 456 7 tacima 455 10 Camalau 454 7 Caturite 452 7 New Olinda 441 9 ticker 437 6 White Rock 436 6 São João do Cariri 435 4 Santana de Hose 416 5 Assumption 416 5 water eye 410 8 Saint Andrew 404 3 Saint Joseph of Cayana 396 10 Public place 392 10 Borborema 387 13 sand 384 12 Marizópolis 381 13 immaculate 368 11 Natuba 367 7 Pedro Régis 360 7 Old gold 358 two olives 357 5 Silver 340 5 Friar Martin 338 7 Saint Domingos 337 two carved stone 334 1 Catingueira 332 11 Mounted 330 6 Cuite de Mamanguape 329 16 Bernardino Baptist 307 1 José de Moura Well 296 3 Quiet 291 3 Vieiropolis 290 5 Creek of the Well 287 6 rheas 285 5 Caraúbas 275 6 Saint Teresa 274 13 Congo 271 13 Matinhas 267 7 mother of water 266 8 São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro 262 5 wells 260 8 stop 253 two pestles 252 9 Jandaira cotton 251 1 Dantas Well 248 4 Grass 236 10 Saint Joseph of Princess 231 1 Serra Grande 228 6 Sand of Baraunas 217 4 St. John of the Tiger 216 5 little cajazeirinhas 212 1 Gurjão 212 7 creek 207 5 San Francisco 199 4 lagoon 196 3 Good Jesus 194 3 São Domingos do Cariri 194 5 mountain view 192 6 Mato Grosso 188 1 São José do Brejo do Cruz 184 1 snack food 184 two support 178 4 Santo Antônio Stream 159 5 Ticket 151 two Zabele 147 1 tenorium 143 two São José do Bonfim 139 6 São José dos Cordeiros 136 6 floodplain 132 1 Santa Inês 131 7 Joca Claudino 119 two Quixabá 109 two thigh 109 4 Sand Pit 62 4 Total 433,170 9,182