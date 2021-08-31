Covid-19: application of the booster dose continues for elderly people aged 80 and over on Tuesdays in Salvador; see scheme | Bahia

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Salvador defined the schedule for the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 on Tuesday (31): elderly people aged 80 years or more can receive the application which, on September 2, complete six months of the application of the second dose.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to check if the name is on the list available on the secretariat’s website, before going to the vaccination post [Confira todas as unidades ao final da matéria].

Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, who have any comorbidity or permanent disability, and with names on the website’s list, may also be vaccinated on Monday. If the name is not available on the platform, it is necessary for a doctor to attend a unit of the Unified Health System and register. Vaccination of 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidity will continue to be suspended on Tuesday.

The city also informed that there will be recap of the first dose for people aged 18 years or over. Pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) aged 12 years or over, and who have a medical prescription, may also receive the immunizing agent.

In addition, there will be application of a second dose for people who received the immunizations Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac.

Also according to the SMS, vaccination will also continue in the City Halls-Bairro, for people aged 18 or over, who do not have a name on the SMS website, but reside in Salvador. The service must be scheduled through the Scheduled Time system page.

Those who need it, must appear on the day and at the appointed time, having in hand a copy and original proof of residence updated in the name of the SUS card holder or parents, as well as an identification document with photo.

Booster dose: people aged 80 or over – from 8 am to 4 pm

DrivesTourist attractions: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista and 5th Health Center (Barris).

fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

1st dose for adolescents with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website – from 8 am to 4 pm

Drive Thru : Shopping in Bahia.

: Shopping in Bahia. Fixed point: USF Platform

1st dose for pregnant and postpartum women – 8 am to 4 pm

Drives: Shopping in Bahia.

Shopping in Bahia. Fixed Points: USF Plataforma and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (exclusive).

Repechage: people aged 18 years and over – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Drives : FBDC Brotas and FBDC Cabula.

: FBDC Brotas and FBDC Cabula. Fixed Points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), FBDC Brotas and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras).

2nd Oxford dose – 8am to 4pm



Drives : Unijorge (Parallel), Barradão (Canabrava), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

: Unijorge (Parallel), Barradão (Canabrava), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros). fixed points: Barradão (Canabrava), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Federation, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Pirajá, Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

2nd Coronavac dose – 8 am to 4 pm

Drivers : Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Faculdade Universo (Avenida ACM).

: Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Faculdade Universo (Avenida ACM). Fixed Points: CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros) and USF Tubarão.

2nd dose Pfizer – 8 am to 4 pm

Drivers Attractions: Uninassau (Pituba) and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Attractions: Uninassau (Pituba) and Exhibition Park (Parallel). Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma Fillho (Jardim Nova Esperança) and UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga).

