Covid CPI live: in the absence of a deponent, senators vote on applications

The session of the CPI on the Pandemic this Tuesday (31) takes place without a deponent present in the Senate, as the CEO of VTCLog, Andreia Lima, invited to the commission on Monday night (30), stated that she will not be able to attend the CPI today.

With that, senators should focus on voting applications. Some names are considered beforehand, such as the lawyer for the Bolsonaro family, Karina Kufa, and the former executive secretary of Health, Elcio Franco – who has already attended the CPI before. The information is from reporter Rachel Vargas, from CNN.

The last-minute changes occurred because Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized last Monday (30) that the company’s motorcycle courier, Ivanildo Gonçalves, was not required to testify.

Still at dawn, the CPI appealed the decision and asked that the non-mandatory appearance be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

In a note sent to CNN, the company states that the CEO “is available to contribute to the work of the CPI, but due to the prior travel schedule related to the logistics of distribution of vaccines, she will not be able to attend the Commission”.

VTCLog is responsible for transporting supplies such as medicines and vaccines, including those against Covid-19, to the Ministry of Health. During the coronavirus pandemic, it has transported more than 150 million doses of vaccine and entered the CPI’s sights on suspicion of irregularities in an amendment of R$ 18 million in a current contract with the folder. The motorcycle courier Ivanildo would have withdrawn around R$5.8 million in cash at the company’s request. The senators wanted to question him about the fate of the money. In its justifications in response to the commission’s requests, VTCLog rejects accusations of irregularities or “influence trafficking” involving two names already heard at the CPI: Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), leader of the government in the Chamber, and the former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health, Roberto Dias.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues exhibited images that would prove that the motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves paid slips directed to Roberto Dias.

The bills were issued by Voetur, a business group of which VTCLog is part. According to Randolfe, there were three bank slips: one on 05/31/2021, in the amount of R$ 6 thousand; the second was from 06/22/2021, in the amount of R$ 6 thousand; the last, paid on 06/24/2021, of R$ 13,550.

There would be signs of more payments directed to the former director of the Logistics Department.

The senator also indicated that the capture of Ivanildo’s image at the bank branch, the payment and Roberto Dias’ statement match perfectly. “If that is not enough proof for your excellency [Nunes Marques] reconsider the decision [de permitir que Ivanildo não fosse à CPI], nothing else will be”.

Renan Calheiros, in turn, highlighted that the images did not incriminate the motoboy. “He didn’t commit any crime, because he paid following someone’s orders,” he said.

Images have not been shown at this time. Omar Aziz said that the commission should ask for images from the banks where the withdrawals would have taken place.

Roberto Dias is the former director of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department who was arrested for lying in his testimony to the commission. He is accused of asking for bribes in negotiating doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Previously, the vice-president of the commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that he wanted to summon other VTCLog employees as well.

They are Raimundo Nonato Brasil, the company’s financial operator; Roberto and Teresa Sá, major partners of the company; and Flávio Loureiro de Souza, who would have ‘a lot of influence’ on the closing of contracts in relation to VTCLog.

Aziz: we will go deep with VTCLog until the end of the CPI

At the opening of the session, the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), stated that, despite the absence of the deponents today, the commission will investigate “to the end” the suspicions involving the VTCLog under the appropriate parameters established by the Federal Court of Justice.

“We respect [a decisão], but we have the right to appeal. Yesterday we filed an appeal asking the minister. If he doesn’t judge, let him take the grievance to the Class. The CPI will not take any action, unlike Bolsonaro, who filed an impeachment against ministers. Here, we respect the decisions”, declared Aziz.

The CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), criticized the decision of Minister Nunes Marques and stated that it goes against the existing jurisprudence in the Supreme Court. “The decision ends up collaborating, in one way or another, so that impunity remains.”

*With information from Neila Guimarães, from CNN