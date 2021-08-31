Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced by Manchester United: “Back to my place” | english football

After performing medical examinations on Monday and solving all the formalities and bureaucracies of the negotiation, the 36-year-old Portuguese star signed a contract for two seasons (with the option of one more). The club has not released the shirt number he will wear. But it is speculated that Cavani, owner of 7, will relinquish the number, with the Premier League granting special permission for the switch.

On social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo made a “textão” showing his happiness in returning to the club after 12 years (check out the full below). The player played between 2003 and 2009 for the Red Devils, winning several titles, including a Champions League, and being voted best player in the world for the first time in 2008 (remember some of these moments in the video below.).

See how was the negotiation between CR7 and Manchester United

Less frills and more goals: Cristiano Ronaldo has changed his style of play since his Manchester days

The official presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Manchester United, will take place after the FIFA Date for the teams’ matches for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers (he even trained on Tuesday with the Portuguese selection). The star’s debut will be against Newcastle, on September 11, for the Premier League.

“Everyone who knows me knows of my endless love for Manchester United. The years I spent at this club were absolutely incredible and the path we took together is written in golden letters in the history of this great and incredible institution.

I can’t even begin to explain my feelings now as I see my return to Old Trafford announced all over the world. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times I played against Manchester United, I always felt so much love and respect from the fans in the stands. This is absolutely 100% of the stuff dreams are made of!

My first national championship, my first Cup, my first call-up for the Portuguese national team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Golden Ball… All were born from this special bond between me and the Red Devils. History was written in the past and history will be written once more! You have my word! I’m fine here! I’m back to my place! Let’s make it happen one more time!”

Cristiano Ronaldo also completed the text with a small observation, but with enormous meaning: a message for former coach Alex Ferguson, who was appointed as one of the key factors in his return to Manchester United.

“PS – Sir Alex, this is for you…”

2 of 2 Alex Ferguson was instrumental in Cristiano Ronaldo being voted best in the world in 2008 — Photo: AFP Alex Ferguson was instrumental in Cristiano Ronaldo being voted best in the world in 2008 — Photo: AFP