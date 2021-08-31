Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s 7 shirt | International

Reproduction/Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United’s 7 shirt after twelve years away from the club



. The Premier League official website already puts the Portuguese ace should receive the number of Cavani, who will use the 21 of Daniel James, sold to Leeds United.

On the Premier League’s official website, Cristiano Ronaldo is already listed as Manchester United’s new 7th jersey. The Portuguese ace is listed among the cast members of the English team and with the same number he used between 2003 and 2009 at the club.

(Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo gallery below)



After the announcement of the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, an uncertainty about the number that would be used by the player emerged. The 7 shirt was already used by Cavani, and the Premier League only allows the change if the number holder leaves the club.

With no prediction of departure from Manchester United, Edinson Cavani would not leave the shirt 7 if the departure of Daniel James for Leeds United was not confirmed. With that, the Uruguayan striker must start using the number 21, the same one used in the selection of his country.

The departure of Daniel James has not yet been made official by Manchester United and, therefore, Cavani is not yet on the Premier League website with the number 21, but with the 7.