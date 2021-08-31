Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate in the national team is arrested for rape against a minor | International

Instagram seed

The Portuguese player Rúben Semedo, who played for the Portuguese team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was once again the protagonist of a great controversy in the last hours.

He was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor. A 17-year-old girl whose name was not revealed was accompanied by her parents to the police station and made the accusation against the Olympiacos defender. Soon after, authorities arrested him.

According to the website Sport24, the young woman told Greek police that she met the player on Sunday at a bar. He would then have gotten her drunk and taken her to his house. There the act would have taken place. The Greek portal SDNA claims that the group was composed of Semedo, two young women and another 40-year-old man, allegedly of Nigerian nationality. The other man is still being wanted by the authorities. One of the young women who was present, however, did not report sexual abuse.

Rubén Semedo is in detention and the forecast is that this Monday he will be presented to the Public Ministry. The complaint was filed this Sunday and, at the moment, no further details have been released about the exact moment in which the alleged violation occurred.

This is not the first time that Rúben Semedo has been involved in the criminal act. Last year, he managed to avoid a 15-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the kidnapping and threat of death of a man in 2018, when he still belonged to Villarreal, Spain’s best friend.

In this transfer window, Premier League Wolverhampton tried with no luck to sign him, however, the English League did not accept, precisely because the player has a criminal record.

Semedo started at Sporting de Portugal and, in June 2017, went to Villareal for 14 million euros. He was then loaned out to two different clubs: Huesca and Rio Ave. In the summer of 2019, he was transferred to Olympiacos.

He was called up for the first time for the Portuguese Football Team by coach Fernando Santos on October 3, 2019, for the games against Luxembourg (October 11) and against Ukraine (October 14), for the qualifiers for the World Cup. Europe 2020.