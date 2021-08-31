Cruzeiro appears in FIFA’s list of top sellers; see the ranking

FIFA released study this Monday (Photo: Disclosure)

THE FIFA released this Monday (30) a study of international player negotiations over the past ten years (2011-2020). The survey takes into account the creation of the TMS, an athlete transfer system.

According to the data, the cruise the 13th club in South America that most traded athletes abroad. In all, 78 players were sold by Fox. Who tops the list o Fluminense, with 183 sales.

tombense, from Minas Gerais, appear well in the list. Clubs linked to entrepreneurs, such as Grmio Anpolis, from Gois; Maldonado and Fnix, from Uruguay; it’s the, from Minas Gerais, appear well in the list. athletic and America not in the top 30. See, in the photo gallery below, all the clubs in South America in the FIFA ranking of international sales – Click here!.