Cruzeiro: son of Wagner Pires de Sá charges R$ 127.5 thousand from the club in Justice – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Cruise



Cruzeiro has another lawsuit in court. This time, Humberto Magalhães Santos Pires de Sá is charged, son of former Raposa president Wagner Pires de Sá, who headed the club between January 2018 and December 2019. father was the agent and charges R$ 127,554.42 in unpaid wages, FGTS, among others.

In the lawsuit, the son of Wagner Pires alleges that Cruzeiro did not pay the severance pay, did not correctly pay the FGTS – outstanding deposits from April/2019 to December 2019, in addition to residual from 01/2020 – and did not correctly pay the 13th and vacations won.

The heavenly club would still have failed to pay salaries for November and December 2019, in addition to the thirteenth of the same year.

Humberto was hired by Cruzeiro on March 1, 2018, two months after Wagner Pires took office. According to the former employee, the club dismissed him on January 6, 2020 and provided only the guides for withdrawing what was deposited in the FGTS and the unemployment insurance and notice of dismissal.

Wagner Pires de Sá did not complete his three-year term and resigned as president of Cruzeiro at the end of 2019, after accusations of corruption. After a complaint by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, in an action coordinated by the Civil Police, the Justice accepted the request and denounced the former agent for the crimes of ideological falsity, misappropriation and formation of a criminal organization in the management of the club.

Charges from Wagner Pires de Sá’s son for the Cruzeiro:

BRL 32,961.32 (payment of severance pay)

BRL 10,335.89 (FGTS not collected)

BRL 18,638.00 (Unpaid salaries)

BRL 12,639.00 (fine provided for in art. 477, paragraph 8 of the CLT)

BRL 36,342.68 (fine provided for in art. 467 of the CLT)

BRL 16,637.53 (loss of attorney fees)