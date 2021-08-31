Cruzeiro terminates contract with forward Welinton

Striker Welinton, 22, is the most player in the cruise . The contract termination was published last Friday (27) at the IDB. The player was on loan at Brasil de Polotas, but was little used. In all, he played only seven matches. The team is the penultimate place in the series B , with 14 points. Now, the young athlete is looking for a new club in the market.

Welinton’s last game for Cruzeiro was for the 2020 season. On January 29, the forward participated in a 0-0 draw with Paran, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Last season, Welinton was removed from the main squad in mid-September, but was reinstated by the coacha week later. The forward has 32 games with the sky shirt and two goals scored.

Welinton appeared at the base in Brazil-RS in 2014. Afterwards, he went through PSTC-PR, Atltico, Athletico-PR and Cruzeiro. This year, he was loaned out by Inter de Limeira-SP at the beginning of the season, a club for which he played only eight games. Now he is trying to find a club to establish himself as a professional player.