CSN, Usiminas and Bradespar pull the Ibovespa down; SulAmérica leads highs By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This morning, at around 10:40 am, it retreats 0.2% led by CSN (SA:), Usiminas (SA:) and Bradespar (SA:). On the other hand, SulAmérica, Ultrapar (SA:) and Braskem (SA:) lead among the highs.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Engie (SA:) – Electric company Engie Brasil signed the contract for the sale of the Jorge Lacerda thermoelectric complex to Diamante Holding, a subsidiary of Fram Capital, for up to R$ 325 million. According to Engie, BRL 210 million will be paid at the end of the transaction and up to BRL 115 million are subject to compliance with certain contractually stipulated conditions. The shares advance 0.53%, to R$ 38.14.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner stated that so far there is no evidence of leakage of information or personal data, in any of its businesses, after the cyber attack suffered by the company on the 19th. The shares value 1.18%, at R$ 38.43 .

South America (SA:) – SulAmérica presented a binding proposal for the purchase of up to 100% of Grupo HB Saúde for R$485 million. The transaction must be approved by the shareholders of HB Saúde, in addition to the sale of at least 50% plus one share of the voting capital. Assets appreciate 3.27% at R$30.59.

BR Properties (SA:) – BR Properties sold 55% of the block B property in the JK Complex, in São Paulo (SP), to JFL. The property has a gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 16,847 m2, and will be sold for a total price of R$ 555.935 million, equivalent to R$ 33 thousand per m2. AR$ 8.24, the shares rise 1.10%.

Comgás (SA:) – Comgás approved the execution of the 9th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in two series, with a restricted offer, in the amount of R$ 1 billion. The first series will expire on August 15, 2031 and the second series will expire on August 15, 2036.

Anima (SA:) – Ânima intends to buy Ceub, a traditional university center in Brasília, in a transaction valued at around R$ 800 million. The amount includes the tax liability, as determined by the value. Shares advance 2.41%, at R$ 10.19.

Braskem (SA:) – Unipar (SA:) Carbocloro showed Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, interest in Braskem’s assets in the ABC Petrochemical Complex, in São Paulo, and presented a non-binding proposal, according to Valor. Braskem shares rise 2.16%, to R$ 63.84, while Unipar’s shares retreat 0.53%, to R$ 97.97.

Pan Bank (SA:) – After launching its health platform for classes C, D and E, Banco Pan is studying a way to put in place a similar education initiative, according to the Broadcast column. Shares rise 0.41%, to R$19.40.

Rede D’Or (SA:) and Alliar (SA:) – Rede D’Or São Luiz withdrew from launching a public offering (OPA) for the acquisition of the medical diagnostics company Alliar. In the document sent to CVM, the hospital network cites events that resulted in the logical impossibility of an offer, particularly the shareholders’ agreement signed by shareholders representing 50.46% of Alliar’s capital. Alliar’s assets drop 3.93%, to R$14.65, while Rede D’Or’s assets have not yet started trading.

United (SA:) – The board of directors of Unidas approved the purchase of Nexcorp Serviços e Telecomunicações for R$ 120 million. The operation, which involves the subsidiary Agile as the buyer, includes the payment of 71.1 million reais in cash and 1,965,742 shares issued by Unidas owned by Agile. Shares retreat 0.39%, to R$25.38.

Stone (NASDAQ:) – Stone card acquirer recorded net income of R$ 526 million in the second quarter, a result 325.6% higher than that obtained in the same period last year. In relation to the gain obtained in the first quarter of this year, the profit obtained from April to June 2021 is 232.3% higher.