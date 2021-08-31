Curitiba will vaccinate only pregnant and postpartum women with the 1st dose this Tuesday

This Tuesday (31), vaccination with first dose of anti-covid it will be for pregnant women and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over. There are 19 service points (addresses below) open from 8am to 5pm.
THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) applied more than 30 thousand first doses on Friday (27) and this Monday (30). In the last shipment of immunizers delivered to the municipality, on Friday, 27,800 doses were transferred for the first application, which added up to a small balance in stock. On the same day, the SMS applied 17,600 of these doses and until 4:30 pm on this Monday, another 12,300 doses were already applied.
READ TOO:
>> Curitiba will start applying the covid-19 booster dose from this Tuesday
>> Infected with the Delta variant are twice as likely to be hospitalized
To advance the immunization of a new age group with the first dose, SMS is waiting for the receipt of new immunization agents.
Pregnant and postpartum women
For the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women, the Municipal Health Department follows the guidelines of the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program, which indicates for women in this group only Coronavac or Pfizer immunizers.
Furthermore, vaccination against covid-19 is also conditioned to an individualized evaluation, shared between the woman and her doctor.
Orientation to receive the vaccine
To receive the vaccine, the SMS advises you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF and a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba (if it is in the name of the spouse, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented).
With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.
In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.
second dose
This Tuesday there will also be a second dose for people vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on August 3rd and Astrazeneca or Pfizer on June 7th.
Who can receive the 1st dose on Tuesday (31):
– Pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – Pavilion of Healing
Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)
2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
3 – Sport and Physical Activity Reference Center
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
4 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
8 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
9 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
10 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
11 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
12 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
13 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
14 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
15 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
16 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
17 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
Web Stories
Emphasis
Why is everyone talking about Clickbait?
premieres of the week
La Casa de Papel and more movies and series arrive this week on Netflix, check it out!
News!
Marathon brings new products with the look of Curitiba
in the times of the emperor