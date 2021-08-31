Cyclist who had feet amputated after being hit by an explosive left by a gang in Araçatuba thought that the device was a cell phone | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Also according to the hospital, the victim was rescued and sent to the unit after the artifact exploded. The young man underwent surgery to correct the areas affected by the amputation of his feet.

With recovery, there was no need to amputate the fingers, which suffered deep cuts.

In addition, there was the removal of shrapnel throughout the body, especially in the legs. The boy remains hospitalized. Four other people were injured during the mega-robbery and were also taken to Santa Casa (see health status below).

According to information from the Public Security Secretariat, 40 explosives in 20 points of the city were left by the gang. The Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) was still working this Tuesday morning to defuse the bombs, which are triggered by motion sensors.

Streets and avenue had to be closed off. As of 9 pm on Monday, 16 artifacts had been undone. However, the teams continued to work to remove more explosives, including from inside one of the bank branches.

The crime also interfered with vaccination against Covid-19, as one of the immunization points was closed. As the seat of the Regional Health Department (DRS) is located in the city, there was no distribution of vaccines, and Birigui canceled the vaccination on Monday.

After attacking bank branches and exchanging shots with the Military Police, the criminals fled towards the Engenheiro Taveira neighborhood, where they also stole vehicles from residents.

During the action, two residents and one of the gang members were shot dead. One of the victims is personal trainer Márcio Victor, who is the son of a Civil Police investigator.

The other victim is the merchant Renato Bortolucci, owner of a gas station in the city. Police believe that Renato was filming the criminals’ actions when he was killed. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

Márcio Victor and Renato Bortolucci died in a gang attack on bank branches in Araçatuba (SP)

According to the Military Police, the criminal killed during an exchange of fire was identified as Jorge Carlos de Melo. He was 39 years old and carried his identity card in his underwear. His body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Araçatuba.

Five men were also injured during the mega-robbery. All were taken to Santa Casa de Araçatuba, including the young man who had his feet amputated after approaching the explosive.

Of the five patients, two are under police escort. That is, they are considered suspected of participating in the action. Check out the situation of the injured, according to the latest update released by Santa Casa de Araçatuba:

28 year old male: shot in the abdomen. His clinical condition is considered stable. He remains under police escort;

shot in the abdomen. His clinical condition is considered stable. He remains under police escort; 31 year old male: shot in the arms and face. His clinical condition is considered serious;

shot in the arms and face. His clinical condition is considered serious; 38 year old male: shot in the legs, arms and grazed the head. When clinical, it is considered serious. He remains under police escort;

shot in the legs, arms and grazed the head. When clinical, it is considered serious. He remains under police escort; 25 year old male: injured by explosive. He had both feet amputated. His clinical condition is considered serious;

injured by explosive. He had both feet amputated. His clinical condition is considered serious; 45 year old male: shot in the gluteal region. He was medicated and discharged.

Civil, military and federal police searched the criminals throughout Monday afternoon. In a forest located between the municipalities of Bilac and Gabriel Monteiro (SP), seven cars used by the gang were found.

According to the Military Police, a vehicle with passenger glass adapted for shots to be fired was found.

“The vehicle is large. Possibly they left a .50 caliber, which is a weapon of war, attached to a tripod. The hole serves to put the gun barrel to the outside. The bad guys can shoot the inside one. They are protected because the vehicle is armored. We found .50, .762, and .556 ammunition,” says Captain Alexandre Tropaldi.

Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba

An abandoned bus with gasoline drums was also found near the Glicério (SP) tollbooth. The suspicion is that the fuel was used by criminals to set fire to vehicles on the Marechal Rondon Highway.

Three people suspected of participating in the mega-robbery were arrested and taken to the police station. However, one of them ended up being released after giving a statement to the police.

Due to the action of the gang that spread explosives, used residents with “human” shields and attacked three bank branches, classes in Araçatuba’s municipal and state schools will remain suspended this Tuesday (31).

According to the city hall, police officers from the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) will carry out a new sweep to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff. Commerce in the central region will also not open its doors in the early hours of this Tuesday morning.

Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba

International and national arms and explosives traffickers are responsible for supplying rifles, cartridges and dynamite to criminal gangs called “new cangaço”, like the one that attacked three banks in Araçatuba.

Survey made by G1 shows that since April this year there have been more than ten attacks in different cities in four states: São Paulo (SP), Paraná (PR), Bahia (BA) and Minas Gerais (MG). The targets were at least 14 bank branches and one financial.

According to specialists in public security, the path of weapons used by these gangs goes through:

International Arms Smuggling – Arms leave the United States and are usually legally exported to Paraguay. Afterwards, they are illegally brought to Brazil;

Irregular diversion of ammunition from security forces – ammunition can go the same way as illegal weapons, but it can also be diverted from security forces and provided by snipers in Brazil who are authorized to produce them;

Diversion of explosives from quarries – Explosives are diverted from construction companies in Brazil. Then they reach the bandits.

This criminal modality, which frightens the population through the violence employed, is called by police officers the “new cangaço”, in an allusion to the historical band of Lampião, who brought fear to cities in the northeastern hinterland in the mid-1930s.

The attacks of the “new cangaço” are based on actions with criminal groups that tend to attack small towns.

Actions are violent. The bandits use high-caliber weapons (mostly rifles, submachine guns and pistols), ballistic vests and large amounts of ammunition and explosives.

Generally, according to the expert, the suspects who contribute to the gangs that attack banks are: arms dealers, corrupt police officers and employees of companies that pass or sell cargo to criminals.

