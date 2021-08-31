David Luiz asks Flamengo for a few days, but still waits for Benfica – 08/30/2021

David Luiz asked Flamengo for a few days before hearing what the Rio club had to offer him. With Rodrigo Caio spending a lot of time in the medical department, injured, the red-black team increased their interest in the defender who recently terminated his contract with Arsenal.

But before answering if he accepts to negotiate with the Brazilian champion, the defender must wait for the final position of Benfica, who asked him one day to formalize, or not, a final proposal that can take him back to the incarnated team. This Tuesday (31), Portuguese and the athlete’s representatives should come to an end on the issue.

If an agreement is not reached, Flamengo’s possibilities will grow, however, the club cannot compete. Today the euro is worth R$ 6.12. Another favorable point for Benfica is David Luiz’s desire to return to the Champions League. Since November 2017, when he played for Chelsea, he has not played in the most important tournament in European football.

Last week, the Portuguese team confirmed its presence in the group stage by eliminating PSV Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, after sustaining a goalless draw, even playing with one man less since the 32 minutes of the fight. In Portugal, Jorge Jesus’ team had won 2-1.

