DC Fandome promises news from Batman, Black Adam and Flash in teaser

O DC Fandome announced the 2021 issue line-up in an unprecedented teaser. The event, which takes place on October 16, promises news from batman, black adam, Flash and much more. Check out:

Between series, movies and games, DC Fandome will give fans a preview of productions such as batwoman, Superman & Lois, Titans, Shazam! two and Aquaman 2, especially considering the official poster of the event:

With its first edition in August 2020, the DC FanDome was a digital event lasting more than 8 hours, which brought news about the main projects of Warner/DC to theaters, including a unreleased trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, a teaser with all characters from Suicide Squad 2, more details about Flash, black adam and Shazam, and also the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In September, the event had a second part focused on comics and the fan community.

O Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).