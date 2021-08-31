Deborah Secco opens her heart and makes a surprising revelation about marriage

Deborah Dry been in the Meeting with Fatima Bernardes, gives Globe, this Monday (30), and commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted her marriage to Hugo Moura. The actress revealed that isolation brought the couple together.

“The isolation imposed by the pandemic reconnected me to my family. I fell in love with my husband and rediscovered my daughter. I had time for relationships. For the first few months, it was just the three of us at our beach house”, declared Maria Flor’s mother.

The artist also said that the freer time made the actress turn more to social networks and show her motherly version. There are many videos of mother and daughter, especially dancing.

“It’s Maria who choreographs me and directs me, sometimes I miss a step and she criticizes me, tells me to do it again”, declared the global.

She recently revealed that she enjoys watching her old works. In conversation with Who, the actress said: “I love reviewing old works, like Teenager Confessions. It’s an amazing series, which left an emotional impression on me. When I watch, I rescue that phase of my life. It’s very crazy, very good and inexplicable”.

For those who don’t remember, in the teen series, Deborah played Carol, the youngest of Paulo’s four daughters (Luís Gustavo).

Another character that marked the famous professional history was Iris, from Ties de Família. It was even possible to see this work recently at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, when Globo repeated the emotional plot.

“It’s always a privilege to be able to revisit roles. Íris was very important and remarkable at the beginning of my career, but I almost don’t remember that it was me when I saw her again, because she was so far away from me”, declared Deborah Secco, who added: “When I made Iris I was 20 years old, but it seemed younger, right? About 17”.

The actress, who was on the air until recently in Save Yourself Who Can, even compared the old character to Alexia, her latest role. “I think Alexia and Iris are characters with the same energy. They are quite distinct, but they have very similar energy strength. These are two characters I love and will remember forever”, stated the artist.