Deborah Secco reveals impacts on marriage during the pandemic

Deborah Dry opened her heart about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on her relationship with her husband, Hugo Moura, and the family, during an interview with the program Meeting with Fatima Bernardes, this Monday (30).

According to the actress, the isolation made her get closer to the actor and her daughter, Mary flower, 5 years old. “The isolation imposed by the pandemic reconnected me to my family. I fell in love with my husband and rediscovered my daughter. I had time for relationships. For the first few months, it was just the three of us in our beach house”, said.

Deborah Secco, who draws attention for her videos where she lavishes her with her famous dances, said that free time made her return to the web, in addition to the help of her eldest daughter. “It’s Maria who choreographs me and directs me, sometimes I miss a step and she criticizes me, tells me to do it again”, he said.

sex life

Earlier this year, Deborah Secco talked about her marriage to Hugo Moura, and told about the changes brought about in their relationship in recent months, including their sex lives. “We reconnected sexually”, said the actress, in an interview with Sabrina Sato.

Deborah Secco and Hugo Moura (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

