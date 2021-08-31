Delta and Gamma are the predominant variants in ES, says secretary

Photo: Pixabay





Of the 365 samples sent by the State Department of Health (Sesa) to Fiocruz, 17 (10.8%) were positive for the Delta variant and 138 (87.9%) for the Gamma variant. The information was passed on by the state health secretary, Nésio Fernandes, during a statement this Tuesday morning (31).

“365 RT-PCR samples were sent to Fiocruz to identify the variants circulating in Espírito Santo. Of these, 158 had their results released and 11% of them represent positive tests for the Delta variant. The rest represent cases of the Gamma variant”, stated.

Also according to Nésio, despite identifying the circulation of the two variants in Espirito Santo territory, the data cannot be generalized.

“These results are not relevant for the statistical projection of the proportion of the presence of these variants in the State. But they can represent and confirm which variants are in circulation in the State”.

Variants are different, but disease is the same

The Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, warned the population of the need to understand and recognize the high risk of the variants circulating in the state.

“Right now, we recognize the absolute predominance of two variants circulating: the Gamma, also known as P1 and the Delta, known as the Indian variant. Both have worrying features. However, the population of Espírito Santo needs to understand that, regardless of the variants, it is the same disease”, said the secretary.

Among the characteristics of the predominant variants in the state, Nésio Fernandes explained that, in summary:

Gamma variant: it has the power to evolve the non-elderly young population to a greater probability of hospitalization in ICU beds and death than the original variants.

Delta variant: it has a much greater transmissibility.

The secretary also made an appeal to the capixabas.