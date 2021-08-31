Devil May Cry: This incredible 1.10m Dante statue can be yours for R$22,000

Product shipping should start only in November 2022

THE Capcom is launching in partnership with Prime 1 a new statue of the protagonist Dante, from the series Devil May Cry. The statue is 1.10m (43″) tall.oh it will be sold for US$4,299 (about 22 thousand reais) and is inspired by the character in his latest version of the franchise, Devil May Cry V.

The statue brings Dante with your sword rebellion and also with your pistols Ebony and Ivory. this is a version Black Label which arrives as an upgrade from the previously sold version, as this model It has an alternative head that allows the consumer to choose which one to use, the silicone or polystone resin head. The news doesn’t stop there, this version also features an exclusive leather replica of its unmistakable coat.

THE Prime 1 has already started the pre-sale of the product that should be sent only between November 2022 and February 2023. Despite waiting over a year to get their hands on the product, those interested will need to pay only 10% of the total value of the statue when placing the order, paying the remainder of the amount at the time of shipment.



– Continues after advertising –

By the way, if you are in Brazil and are interested in the beautiful statue, know that the product will weigh 30kg, which will make a possible shipment to Brazilian land much more expensive, and also consider the total value of the product and the shipping and taxes that will be charged on top of it for Dante to be delivered to you.

The creators say that every detail of the costumes, weapons and Dante’s is being done to the smallest detail, and that the scale of the statue makes it possible to achieve an incredible level of realism.

For more details about the pre-sale of the statue developed by Prime 1 and check out more images, Click here. To those interested in playing with Dante in Devil May Cry V, the game is available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA.

Devil May Cry 5 SE will run in 4K and with Ray Tracing at 30 fps, but will have options of up to 120 frames

Capcom’s updated edition of the game will be available at the launch of next-gen consoles



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: gamesradar