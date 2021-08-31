Diego Costa and Atltico reverberate in traditional Spanish vehicles; Look

Center forward Diego Costa and the Atltico became the theme in three of the most traditional press vehicles in Spain. As, Marca and Mundo Deportivo echoed the 32-year-old forward’s debut with a goal for the club alvinegro. See the gallery above (if it doesn’t appear or doesn’t work for you, click HERE to access it). On Sunday night, Diego Costa left the bench in the second half to score a goal that guaranteed Galo a 1st draw. 1 with Red Bull Bragantino, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. “The return of Diego Costa: debuts, scores a goal… and saves his team,” wrote Marca.

The traditional “As” published the video of the goal scored by Diego at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista, and called attention to the players’ party in celebration. “Pushes with his chest, a teammate who climbs on his back, slaps on the back of the head… it was all good to celebrate the reunion with the striker’s goal at Atltico Mineiro”, it reads.

Mundo Deportivo highlighted the importance of the equalizer for the leader of the Brazilian Championship. “With 39 points, the team from Belo Horizonte leads the Brazilian Championship, followed by Palmeiras, which is in second place with 35”, says the article.

Born in Brazil, Diego Costa spent most of his career in Spain and became a Spanish citizen. For the European team, he played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Before playing for Atltico, he played for Atltico de Madrid.