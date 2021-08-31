Diego Costa and Keno will have no time off at Atlético to improve their physical part – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Diego Costa has been out of action for a long time, while Keno has been recovering from injury for over a month

Strikers Diego Costa and Keno will not have the same “privilege” as a large part of Atlético’s squad of enjoying the days of rest without games until their next appointment for the Brazilian Championship, on September 12th. With the physical part below the other teammates, the athletes will do specific work in Cidade do Galo.

After the draw with Red Bull Bragantino, coach Cuca warned that the pair will need to condition themselves. “On these days I will condition those who have to condition, as is the case with Keno and Diego Costa, among others. Give it even more work than the others. For them, there is practically no time off”, he said.

Diego Costa entered during the second half of the match in Bragança Paulista and played for just over 30 minutes. Author of Galo’s equalizer, the 19 shirt made his debut for the club, even though he didn’t meet the ideal physical conditions – he hadn’t played since December of last year. Cuca admitted that he took him to the bench for not having another player with the same characteristic.

Keno, on the other hand, has recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh in mid-August, after spending more than a month away. Due to the period without playing, the attacker entered during the last matches to gain rhythm.