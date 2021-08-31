Dollar closes in slight fall with positive external climate | Economy

The dollar closed in a slight fall on Monday (30), with traders avoiding major moves in a relatively quiet session and with continued appetite for risk abroad, still in the wake of comments from the US central bank.

The US currency retreated 0.09%, sold at R$ 5.1888. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down 1.20%, to R$ 5.1935. In the partial of the month, retreats 0.40%. In the year, the advance is 0.03% against the real.

On the external scene, the focus remained on the US central bank’s stance on the end of US stimulus. On Friday, Federal Reserve (Fed) leader Jerome Powell said the US economy continued to progress toward conditions set by the Fed to scale back its pandemic-era emergency programs, but showed no signs of beginning. reduction in purchases of securities.

In the euro zone, confidence fell more than expected in August after reaching a record high in July, according to the European Commission’s economic sentiment index, released on Monday. The expectation of inflation in the industry reached a record high.

Here, concerns remain about the escalation of political tension, the water crisis and inflation, and the impacts on projections for the resumption of economic activity and job and income generation.

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) slowed its high to 0.66% in August, but still accumulates an advance of 31.12% in 12 months, showed this Monday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Trade confidence, on the other hand, retreated in August after four months of consecutive highs, and ‘lighted the alert’ about the pace of recovery in the sector.

Financial market analysts raised their projection for high inflation for the year from 7.11% to 7.27%, according to the Focus bulletin released on Monday by the Central Bank. For GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the forecast for the year was reduced from 5.27% to 5.22%. For 2022, the expectation of growth of 2% was maintained.

As for the dollar, the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.10 to R$ 5.15. By the end of 2022, it was stable at R$5.20 per dollar.

This Wednesday, the IBGE releases the official result of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 2nd quarter.

