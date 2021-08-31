Doses of Pfizer arrive and Rio maintains a calendar to vaccinate teenagers on Tuesday, says Secretary of Health | Rio de Janeiro

This Monday (30) was delivered to Rio de Janeiro by the Ministry of Health over 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as he told the G1 the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

According to him, with this amount the Municipality of Rio maintains the adolescent vaccination calendar this Tuesday (31).

The planning provides for 16-year-old boys to be immunized on Tuesday, without recap.

Vaccination against Covid-19

The application of the third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly starts on Wednesday (1). From this date until the 10th, elderly residents in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated.

The vaccination of the elderly will continue until October 30, when those who are 60 years old will be able to receive the third dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination calendar in Rio released this Thursday (26)