due to a variant, Health changes the protocol for patients with flu signs in Joinville

Due to the contagion and symptoms of the Covid-19 Delta variant, Joinville will change some of the health care protocols. Now, in addition to the certificate for people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, doctors will be instructed so that people with flu signs remain in isolation.

The decision was taken this Monday, 30, at a meeting of the Crisis Cabinet, which was attended by Mayor Adriano Silva, vice Rejane Gambin and secretaries from all areas of municipal management.

The advance of the pandemic and circulation of the Delta variant were the factors that motivated the change. “Since the symptoms of the Delta variant are very similar to those of the common flu, this change will help to stop the spread of the disease”, explains Health Secretary Jean Rodrigues da Silva.

According to a note issued by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC), issued on Thursday, 26, Joinville is the city in Santa Catarina with the highest number of cases of the Delta variant, with 12 records. Behind, is São Francisco do Sul, with eight confirmations.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Jean also announced that the Health’s technical team is working on updating the Technical Note related to guidance on leaves of absence.

The mayor took the opportunity to highlight the importance of vaccination and reinforced the need to alert the population about the scheduled date for the second dose, with the aim of completing the immunization cycle.

“We applied about 540 thousand doses of vaccine and we have more than 155,000 people from Joinville with completed vaccination. The absences are still a point of attention, because about 7,000 Joinville did not show up on the date scheduled for the second dose”, warns the mayor.

Know more:

– Mayor says Joinville has only 15% of available structure against Covid-19; see video

– 20 more cases of the Delta variant are confirmed in Santa Catarina

– Joinville region is the only one that remains at a very serious level in Covid-19’s risk matrix

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube