Duster’s zero score could yield a million-dollar fine for Renault

Procon-SP, a consumer protection agency linked to the Government of São Paulo, is demanding clarification from Renault regarding Duster’s poor performance in an impact test carried out by the independent road safety institute Latin NCAP – the result of which was released on Friday. last fair (27).

In the evaluation conducted by the Latin NCAP, the entry Duster, equipped with the two mandatory front airbags and electronic stability control, got a score of zero and even overturned and leaked fuel in the frontal crash, performed against a fixed barrier at 64 km/h.

In addition, the door opened on side impact, bringing “serious risk of passenger ejection”, while the SUV’s structure was considered “unstable” – all of this according to the institute. Upon announcing the result, Latin NCAP recommended that Renault carry out a recall of the model. Last Friday, the company stressed that the sport utility vehicle “strictly complies with regulations” for the Brazilian market.

Responsible for the investigation procedure, Carlos César Marera, inspection director of Procon-SP, informs that the agency is investigating whether the manufacturer violated Article 10 of Federal Law 8078/90, which establishes the Consumer Protection Code. This article says that “suppliers will not be able to place on the consumer market a product or service that they know or should know to present a high degree of harm or danger to health or safety.”

Renault, adds Marera, will have seven days to provide the requested explanations, counting from the receipt of the notification, which should take place later this week.

“If the irregularity is proven, the supplier will be fined with estimated values ​​according to the respective billing. Currently, the values ​​of the Procon-SP fines range from R$733.34 to R$10,981,829.35”, says the supervisory director.

Even Duster took 4 stars in 2019

It is noteworthy that the score of zero applied to Duster was given under stricter criteria adopted by the Latin NCAP from 2020 – the same ones that also zeroed the score of Ford Ka and Hyundai HB20 last year, after both received a better assessment following the previous protocol .

The current generation of Duster was even evaluated by the institute in 2019, before its launch in Brazil, getting 4 stars for adults and three for children. According to Renault, the car at the time was identical in equipment and construction to what has now been zeroed.

questioned by UOL Cars, the French manufacturer says that it has not yet been notified of the request for clarification that is part of the preliminary investigation conducted by Procon-SP.

Specifically regarding the crash test, Renault says the following:

The Duster vehicle, which had its test released in August 2021, is exactly the same in terms of active and passive safety content as the vehicle that got four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection, in test. carried out by the same institution in 2019.

In 2020, Latin NCAP changed the testing protocols and, because of that, the results are different.

It is important to emphasize that the Renault Duster strictly complies with the regulations in the countries where it is sold, surpassing them in some aspects. The model features various safety equipment such as ESP, blind spot alert, Multiview camera, ramp start assistant, among others, which are not required by law.

Renault believes that, just as there has been a great evolution in vehicle safety in recent years, the topic will continue to evolve and Renault will continue to offer products with a high level of safety.