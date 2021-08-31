Electronic transfer of vehicle ownership is even easier with gov.br

DIGITAL GOVERNMENT

Transfer document, known as ATPVe, can now be digitally signed by the Digital Traffic Card application and without the citizen having to recognize notarized signature

Vehicle owners in the country can now sign the authorization to transfer their vehicle through the application Carteira Digital de Trânsito, on gov.br, the federal government’s relationship platform with citizens. Launched this Tuesday (31), the novelty is the result of a partnership between the National Traffic Department (Denatran), the Ministry of Infrastructure (Minfra), the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, Serpro and the Institute of Information Technology (ITI).

Signature on gov.br (in this case, it is legally specified as ‘advanced signature’) does not require notarization of notarial signature in the Authorization for Transfer of Ownership of the Vehicle (ATPV-e). The solution simplifies and streamlines the process for the citizen, who has the document stored in the Digital Traffic Card App.

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade

“The gov.br platform now makes it possible to fully transfer a vehicle without having to travel to a notary or other public agency“, underscores the Special Secretary for De-bureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade.

“Subscriptions on gov.br can now be accessed in one of the most popular digital services we have in the country, the Digital Traffic Card. An action like this is the model of what we intend: to modernize the public administration, to facilitate the state-citizen relationship and to completely reduce bureaucracy in public services“.

In this first version, the facility will be available for sales of vehicles by individuals to commercial establishments integrated with the National Registry of Vehicles in Stock (Renave) – a system that enables the electronic transfer of ownership, with electronic bookkeeping of entry and exit of vehicles from the stock dealerships and resellers, eliminating the need for brokers, notary offices and other intermediaries.

“Denatran’s objective is to make life easier for Brazilian citizens. With this new functionality, we will allow the digital transformation to be also linked to the transfer of vehicles. Renave was launched recently and we are already growing in new actions. We will ensure the reduction of costs and bureaucracy”, reinforces the general director of Denatran, Frederico Carneiro.

Practicality

The system brings more convenience to the citizen who, in order to buy or sell the vehicle, will no longer need to go to the Traffic Department (Detran) of their Federal unit to issue the document; go to the registry for notarization; and, finally, return to the commercial establishment to finalize the transfer.

“The modernization of the transfer of ownership of vehicles by gov.br is yet another initiative of the federal government towards reducing bureaucracy. This generates cost reduction and makes life easier for the citizen, who saves time and avoids expenses”, believes the Special Secretary for State Modernization of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Eduardo Gomes.

Another advantage for those who deliver their vehicle to an establishment integrated with Renave is that they no longer need to carry out the sales communication, since, after registering the entry of the vehicle in the commercial establishment’s stock, all traffic violations from that moment on will already be fined. under the responsibility of the store that purchased the vehicle.

“With Renave, the establishment communicates the purchase or sale of the vehicle and the system checks with government databases if there is any impediment, validating the transaction. And now, with the advanced subscription, when a person gives their vehicle as a down payment to purchase another one, the transfer of ownership can be done 100% virtual. All with great convenience and security for the citizen, who can sign the authorization through the application through gov.br. The process happens in moments, which previously took days and even weeks.” highlights the president of Serpro, Gileno Barreto.

How it works

Soon after the establishment notifies Renave that the person wants to transfer the vehicle, the owner receives a notice (in the message center of the Digital Traffic Card application) to digitally sign the document.

Upon agreeing, the owner is directed to log in to gov.br, when the classification of his Digital Identity will be verified (under the terms of Ordinance SEDGG/ME No. 2154, of February 23, 2021). Note: The requirement levels in gov.br for signing the transfer of vehicles are Silver and Gold [https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/assinatura-eletronica].

Silver is obtained, for example, when the citizen accesses gov.br with the credentials of one of the financial institutions already integrated into the platform (Banco do Brasil, Caixa, BRB, Banrisul, Santander, Bradesco and Sicoob). For gold, it is enough to perform facial recognition on gov.br with data crossing already registered in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Carlos Fortner – Chief Executive Officer of ITI

“By electronically signing the ATPV-e through the solution provided by the ITI, the citizen will leave the establishment with ownership of the vehicle already transferred to the retailer. It’s easy, fast and free of charge for the citizen, because you don’t pay to use the advanced electronic signature.

The Brazilian State also benefits from this initiative, by significantly reducing the possibility of fraud, guaranteed by the cryptographic security offered by the advanced electronic signature”, comments the CEO of ITI, Carlos Fortner.

what are the requirements

For the time being, the electronic signature of ATPV-e is only possible if the vehicle’s jurisdiction Detran has also joined the Renave system, which integrates the establishments’ systems with the Denatran and Internal Revenue Service databases. For now, the Detrans from: Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo, Goiás and Mato Grosso are part of Renave.

In addition, the electronic transfer is currently only available for vehicles that have documents issued (for any reason) from January 1, 2021. This is because, as of that date, the paper transfer document, formerly Document Single Transfer (DUT), became digital.

What is ATPV-e

The Authorization for Transfer of Vehicle Ownership in electronic form, established by CONTRAN Resolution No. 809, of 12/15/2020, is the digital form of the old DUT, which was on the back of the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRV) printed on paper currency. A document with a digital signature has the same validity as a document with a physical signature and is regulated by Decree No. 10.543 of 11/13/2020.

Brazilian Legislation on Digital Identification and Electronic Documents

In Brazil, the validity of electronic documents is based on the Provisional Measure 2200-02/2001 of August 2001. Recently complemented by the Law 14,063 of September 23, 2020 and by Decree No. 10.543, of November 13, 2020.

Government and Technology

