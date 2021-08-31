employees go on strike and the broadcaster regrets

RedeTV employees! confirmed, in an assembly held this afternoon, that they will go on strike. In a statement sent to UOL, the station stated that the arguments used by the union are “unconnected with reality”.

RedeTV! he also stated that the decision was taken without the participation of the majority of employees.

According to the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of São Paulo, workers are registered as broadcasters, even though most of them do not perform functions in the category, and have not received any adjustment or allowance for four years.

RedeTV! regrets that the Union held an assembly in which the majority of its thousands of collaborators were not present to declare a state of strike. This affects the work of other employees who do not agree with or support such a move.

Announcement from RedeTV! sent to UOL

The network also highlighted that it did not cut its payroll during the period affected by the covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. According to the statement, the attitude affected the company’s earnings.

The argument presented by the Union is totally disconnected from reality, knowing that the communication sector was one of the most seriously affected by the covid-19 pandemic and that RedeTV!, unlike other companies in the sector that famously practiced large cuts in payroll during the period, it did not. RedeTV! will continue performing its functions with the collaborators who refute such movement.

The Union also argues that the company’s employees had their salaries reduced by 25% during eight months of 2020 through the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income.

relationship with government

According to the columnist of UOL Ricardo Feltrin, the strike defined indefinitely involves cameras, video operators, producers, image editors, lawyers, human resources workers, secretaries, secretaries, maids, cleaners, security guards and even physical education teachers from RedeTV!.

For the union, RedeTV! used the government program even with “notorious and public” demonstrations of advertising earnings over the past three years. During this period, in addition to drawings for prizes that help maintain RedeTV!’s revenue, the station signed million-dollar contracts with Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, Petrobras, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, São Paulo state government and other important public institutions.

RedeTV! it also received millionaire investments from Bradesco, Itaú, Facebook, Ultrafarma, Vivo, Casas Bahia, Sky Pré-Pago, Bigtrail and Cartão de Todos. There are also “merchans” and timetables sold to neo-Pentecostal churches.

The proposal, which has already been approved by several other broadcasters, is as follows: