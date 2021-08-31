Engie signs a sale agreement for the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex to Fram Capital

Company will direct investments to renewable sources and transmission infrastructure

The management of Engie Brasil Energia, after approval by the Company’s Board of Directors, signed on August 30 the sale contract for Fram Capital of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, located in Capivari de Baixo, in the south of Santa Catarina, whose annual capacity installed is 857 MW.

The transaction takes place six months after the start of the exclusivity period granted to Fram Capital for the process of due diligence of the asset. The acquisition price of 100% of the equity interest of the subsidiary Diamante Geração de Energia, holder of CTJL, will be up to R$ 325 million, of which R$ 210 million will be paid at the closing of the transaction and R$ 115 million will be subject to compliance with certain conditions set forth in the Quota Purchase and Sale Agreement (QPA).

“The sale of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex will enable a gradual transition to the economy of the southern region of Santa Catarina, reducing potential local socioeconomic impacts when compared to a process of discontinuation of operations,” he said Edward Sattamini, CEO and Investor Relations Director of Engie Brasil Energia. The transaction still requires approximately 60 days to complete.

Currently, approximately 90% of Engie’s matrix in Brazil is renewable, originating from hydroelectric, wind, solar and biomass generation sources. “The gradual process of decarbonizing Engie’s portfolio in Brazil is in line with the global strategy of accelerating the transition to a carbon neutral economy, directing investments towards renewable generation and infrastructure”, stated the Chairman of the Board of the Company and CEO of Engie in Brazil , Mauritius Bahr.

In addition to signing the contract for the sale of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, the company is also receiving proposals for the sale of the Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Power Plant, a coal-fired thermal plant located in Rio Grande do Sul.

About the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex: