English team offers 14 million euros for Vanderson

Grêmio received a proposal from Brentford, England, by Vanderson. The offer is for 14 million euros (12 million fixed plus two million euros in bonus), for a total of R$ 85.7 million at the current price. But the club from Rio Grande do Sul maintains the position of not releasing the right-back now. Involved in the operation ensure that the attack is on the table and do not rule out the final attack in the last hours of the English transfer window.

At 20, Vanderson was also on Milan’s radar recently, as shown by UOL Sport. Brentford had already made contact a few days ago, but he’s back in charge now. With a bigger proposal.

Grêmio confirms that it has received the proposal, but guarantees that it is not up for a transfer deal now. The argument is that the right back is seen as fundamental for the team’s recovery in the Brazilian Championship. The club also claims to have no financial need to close the deal.

In 2021, Grêmio already negotiated Pepê with Porto, from Portugal, and the duo Ruan and Matheus Henrique with Sassuolo, from Italy.

Vanderson started Grêmio in the beginning of the current season, but in the final stretch of the 2020 championships he had already appeared as a new promise for the Grêmio base.