Epidemiological Surveillance considers Blumenau infested by dengue mosquito

The Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) of Santa Catarina informed, in the latest epidemiological bulletin, that Blumenau is one of 115 cities in the state in a situation of infestation by the dengue mosquito. The number is higher than that registered in the same period last year.

The city government informed that agents of endemic diseases from the Secretariat for Health Promotion (Semus) continue to visit residents of Blumenau to fight outbreaks with larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

Until last Friday, the 27th, the municipality had already registered 2,207 outbreaks. The number is much higher than the same period last year, when there were 831 registered outbreaks — an increase of 165% in the period.

So far, the municipality registers 175 notifications of dengue, with 21 imported cases and eight autochthonous, that is, contracted in the city. The municipality has no record of death due to Dengue. The municipality’s Program for Combating Dengue has around 60 professionals who work in inspection and guidance for residents.

The team has been inspecting numerous worrying situations, such as standing water in small containers, plant pots and fixed drains. The municipality reinforced the number of visits to homes and continues with 1,100 traps monitored weekly in the neighborhoods. In addition, the program has 358 strategic points that monitor places such as tire repair shops, junkyards, cemeteries, among others.

Most affected neighborhoods

Every day, the teams visit and guide residents of regions with a high number of outbreaks. Of the 35 neighborhoods in the city, 17 of them are already considered infested by the service. They are: Água Verde, Centro, Do Salto, Agricultural School, Garcia, Fortaleza, Itoupavazinha, Itoupava Norte, Itoupava Seca, Jardim Blumenau, Ponta Aguda, Salto do Norte, Tribess, Velha, Velha Central, Vila Nova and Victor Konder.

The population can also report places with possible outbreaks of the mosquito, contacting the Program for Combating Dengue, through OuvidorSUS on telephone 156 (option 4).

Tips and precautions to prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti

Learn how to keep the dengue mosquito away from you:

– eliminate standing water from all containers

– avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, sand to the edge

– store bottles with the neck facing down

– keep trash cans covered

– always leave the water tanks sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks

– plants such as bromeliads should be avoided as they accumulate water

– treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week

– keep drains covered with daughter mesh screens to prevent the mosquito from gaining access to the site

– wash containers with a water tank, such as food and water pots for animals, with a brush or sponge and detergent, at least once a week

– if it is necessary for the container to be filled with water, as in the case of drains, use hypochlorite

– remove water accumulated on slabs

– flush, at least once a week, in little-used toilets

– keep the toilet lid closed

– avoid accumulating debris, as it can become a focal point for the dengue mosquito.

Status in the state

In the period from January 3rd to August 21st this year, 31,986 cases of dengue were reported in Santa Catarina, of which 6 evolved to death.

Of the total number of confirmed cases so far, 18,513 are autochthonous (transmission within the state), 65 cases are imported (transmission outside the state), 467 cases are under investigation of Probable Location of Infection (LPI) and 121 are undetermined, as they are not it was possible to define the LPI (Table 2).

A total of 147 cases of dengue with alarm signs were recorded in residents in the municipalities of Joinville (133), Itajaí (07), Navegantes (03), Araquari (01), Camboriú (01), Dona Emma (01) and Santa Helena (01 ), and 10 cases of severe dengue in residents of Joinville (09) and Camboriú (01).

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube