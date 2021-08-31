Equation of Pyong and Antonela on Ilha Record: zero betrayal and two separations – 08/31/2021

Argentine model Antonela Avellaneda said Monday (30) that her marriage to Tati Fdez is over. One of the strongest ruffles on Ilha Record, reality show presented by Sabrina Sato, it was the supposed extramarital relationship of Pyong Lee and Antonela — and that, according to the images that were aired, didn’t even happen.

But she assured in her post that the blame for the breakup was not what happened on the Island, but rather the nasty comments of people on the internet. There’s a point: rumors have enormous destructive power over unstable marriages.

Pyongate: the (not) case that boils the Record Island

You know the story: the teasers of the program showed the Pyong and Antonela under duvets. Everyone thought there was cheating—after all, depending on the marriage agreement, it’s weird for you to lie in bed with someone and whisper and giggle while you’re both married to other people.

Weeks later, another piece of evidence: Pyong’s marriage to Sammy ended and, to the public, it was confirmed that they had been infidels same. But when the show aired, everyone saw that there was no kiss, no handover. There was a little provocation or another by the model, countered by the young man. There was a nehm-hhhh on the duvet, yes. But there are those who say that this is not treason. And it may not be—only interested parties can respond.

The model claims that it was not the facts that made her husband leave her – and neither would it be, since apparently nothing was consummated. However, it cannot be denied that both marriages collapsed in confusion. However, today, while Antonela announces their separation, Sammy and Pyong are on a spiritual retreat trying to reconnect.

Ilha hasn’t even ended up on TV yet, but it has already had two couples separated and one possibly getting back together. Record changes in marital status. One was Sabrina Sato, who took her husband to the program’s recordings in Paraty. What are you going to risk for, right? Me, huh.

You can disagree with me on Instagram.