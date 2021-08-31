Eric leaves Maria Pia devastated with invitation

In the next chapters of grab hold, an unusual invitation from Eric (Matthew Solano) will leave Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) razed. The entrepreneur will invite the assistant to be his godmother at the wedding with Luiza (Camila Queiroz), leaving her bewildered.

Maria Pia is excited when, late at night, Eric comes to her via a video call, saying he has something important to talk about. “I wanted to tell you something important. We’ve known each other for so long… I like you a lot, Maria Pia. I wanted to make you an invitation”, he says.

“Clear”, she replies, trying to contain her euphoria. “Do you accept to be the godmother of my wedding with Luiza?”, asks Eric, and Maria Pia collapses. No way out, she accepts, but is devastated by the whole situation.

She then looks for Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) to let off steam. “Vítor, if the person you love the most invited you to bless her marriage to someone else, what would you do?”, question, sad. “Oh my God, come with me”, laments Malagueta, hugging Maria Pia.

Pega Pega is a novel by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Daniel Berlinsky, Wendell Bendelack, Júlia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson, under the general direction of Marcus Figueiredo and artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. Shown in 2017, the plot won a Special Edition in the seven o’clock band on Globo.

