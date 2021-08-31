Ericsson opens vacancies in its internship and trainee program; check requirements and more details

One of the biggest technology companies in the world, the Swedish Ericsson, released his program of internship and trainee in 2022. There are opportunities in different areas of expertise. The Ericsson Next Generation 2022, inclusive, is already open for registration.

In all, they will be offered 45 vacancies, being 40 for internships and five for trainees. All opportunities will be distributed to São Paulo/SP, Indaiatuba/SP and São José dos Campos/SP.

Ericsson Internship and Trainee: requirements

The vacancies available for internship and trainee will be directed to different areas. Check out:

Computer science;

Electrical engineering;

Mechanical Engineering;

Production engineering;

Mechatronics Engineering;

Electronic Engineering;

Telecom Engineering;

Business Administration;

Economy;

Information/IT Systems;

Data Science;

Marketing;

Advertising; and

Math.

It is also required to have some technical skills, mastery of the Office Package and have a language course (intermediate English). For trainees, it is necessary to have completed higher education in December 2020 or that will be completed in December 2021.

Benefits

For the role of intern, the benefits offered by Ericsson are as follows:

Scholarship aid;

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers;

On-site restaurant or food stamps;

Flexible schedule;

Flexible workplace;

Participation in projects;

Year-end recess;

Development Platform (Degreed);

Gympass Program;

Bike rack;

Between others.

As for trainees, there are some different benefits and, according to the official website, they are as follows:

Private pension;

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Gympass Program;

Flexible schedule;

Flexible workplace;

Home office;

Quick Massage;

Nutritional Program;

Year-end recess;

Job Rotation;

Coaching and Mentoring Sessions;

Leadership Immersion and Development;

Development Platform (Degreed);

Bike rack;

Between others.

Registrations

To sign up, just go to the official website and choose which one area that fits the profile “Internship” or “Trainee”. Then click on “Internship Application” or “Trainee Application” as chosen. Log in and fill in the registration form. Afterwards, proceed with the registration by sending a resume.

Registration will probably close on September 8, 2021.