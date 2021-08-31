Eternit starts selling the first concrete solar tile in the Brazilian market – Money Times

THE eternal (ETER3) started marketing its BIG-F10 concrete photovoltaic tiles.

The Tégula Solar product, one of the company’s main technology bets, is unprecedented in the Brazilian market and allows the transformation of sunlight into electricity.

At this first moment, the tiles were sold to selected customers in the state of São Paulo and close to the factory, in Atibaia.

“The selection was made by the company’s technical and commercial team based on the initial production capacity and on the formation of a portfolio of reference projects for different climatic conditions, construction standards and application possibilities”, he informed.

The company, which suffered from processes related to the production of asbestos, is now trying to make a comeback by betting on sustainable productions, as advanced by Money Times in April.

“We want to democratize access to electricity originating from renewable sources in Brazil, through a revolutionary technology that can generate returns on investment in a period of 3 to 5 years”, highlights the president of the Eternit Group, Luís Augusto Barbosa.

“What exists today on a large scale are photovoltaic panels whose models need to be installed on top of roofs, not always focusing on the best aesthetics”, explains Luiz Antonio Lopes, responsible for the New Business Development area at Eternit.

The product

Approved and registered by Inmetro since 2019, the Tégula Solar tile measures 36.5 cm by 47.5 cm and is made of concrete, with the incorporation of photovoltaic cells on its surface.

It has a power of 9.16 watts, which represents an average monthly production capacity of 1.15 kWh, with an estimated useful life of 20 years.

“It is a product that is easy to install and does not interfere with the architecture of buildings, with a weight and structure similar to that of conventional tiles, but that adds value to the roof, in addition to offering protection, thermal and acoustic comfort”, adds Luiz Antonio Lopes.