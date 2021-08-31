‘Every coach wants to do his own thing’

Lionel Messi, finally, debuted with the shirt of PSG. After 18 years wearing the shirt of the Barcelona, the Argentine star started using the colors of another club last Sunday (29), against the Reims.

Ex-partner of, now, shirt 30 and a personal friend of the athlete, Deco spoke about the player’s departure from the Blaugrana club and revealed a conversation he had with the Argentine in recent days.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“The story is more complex than that. Indeed, Barcelona had Fair Play Financial problems. But I think it was a communication problem, the problems existed, but they could have been solved in another way”, he said.

“It was tough because I know he didn’t want to go, but I think it will be good for him, a different experience. I spoke with him, he spoke of the incredible reception”, he added, in an interview with the program SBT Arena.

The Portuguese-Brazilian also took the opportunity to give coach Mauricio Pochettino a nudge for putting Messi in Neymar’s place, preventing the pair from playing together in the match. “Every coach wants to make fun of him”.

Cheered by the local fans from the moment he went into the warm-up, Messi took the field 20 minutes into the second half, replacing Neymar, frustrating expectations of seeing the trio with Mbappé right away.