Ex-Atlético, full-back Emerson Royal signs with Tottenham and leaves Barcelona – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG When Emerson was sold to Barcelona, ​​trading moved 12 million euros

Right-back Emerson Royal, former Rooster player, was sold by Barcelona to Tottenham, from England, for around 30 million euros, approximately R$ 184 million. The information is from the international correspondent of Itatiaia Radio, Marcelo Bechler. According to the journalist, the contract has already been signed.

With the negotiation, Atlético will be entitled to 0.5% of the total amount, approximately 150 thousand euros, R$ 920 thousand at the current price, a percentage of the FIFA solidarity mechanism.

However, the departure of Emerson from Barcelona after just three games prevented the club from alvinegro to earn 1 million euros. That’s because the sale agreement, signed in early 2019, provided that if the full-back played 30 games for the Catalan club, Galo would receive another 1 million euros (about R$6.2 million) as a bonus.

Emerson actually arrived at Barcelona this season and played in the first three rounds of La Liga. Before, he played for two seasons at Betis, also in Spain, which participated in the player’s “married buy”.

At the time, the sale had a turnover of 12 million euros (about R$ 50 million) — Galo owned about 62% of the player’s rights. It was the second most expensive in Galo’s history, losing only to striker Bernard’s negotiation against Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2013, for 25 million euros.