Ex-Cruzeiro, coach Mozart Santos replaces Ney Franco at CSA

Hours after announcing the coach’s departure Ney Franco, O CSA confirmed the hiring of Mozart Santos as a substitute for the Serie B sequence of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The two professionals had recent stints at the cruise.

“Mozart is the new coach at Centro Sportivo Alagoano. The coach, coach Denis Iwamura and physical trainer Jackson Schwengber, also arrive at the club. The Maior of Alagoas welcomes you and wishes you success with the blue mantle”, communicated the club from Alagoas on Twitter this Monday.

Mozart’s challenge will be to repeat the performance of his first spell at the CSA, when he took the team out of the 2020 Serie B relegation zone and fought for access all the way to the final stretch. There were 13 wins, nine draws and six defeats in 28 games.

On the other hand, the 41-year-old commander’s recent work was full of criticism from Cruzeiro fans. In 13 games for the club, Mozart has won two, drawn seven and lost four. Hired on June 10, the commander resigned on July 30 after the game against Londrina (2-2), in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Series B.

Mozart’s 33.33% performance at Cruzeiro was lower than that achieved by Ney Franco in 12 games for the CSA – 47.2%, with five wins, two draws and five defeats. The 55-year-old coach left the Azulino team by mutual agreement after losing to Sampaio Corra, 2-0, in Maranho. The team occupies 11th place in Series B, with 28 points.

Like Mozart Santos, Ney Franco did not do well in his work at Cruzeiro, with a retrospective of two victories, one draw and four defeats in 2020 Series B (33.33%), between 9 September and 11 October. Due to late salaries and outstanding severance payments, the coach sued the club in the Labor Court in August 2021, with a claim value of R$636 thousand.