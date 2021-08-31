EXCLUSIVE: Emerson Royal will be sold to Tottenham for R$184 million

Everything is moving towards Emerson Royal to be Tottenham’s new reinforcement for the season. In a negotiation with Barcelona, ​​the right-back will arrive in England for 30 million euros (R$ 184 million). 25 million will be paid in cash to Barça and another 5 million will be divided into bonuses. The information is from Marcelo Bechler, reporter for TNT Sports Brazil in Barcelona.

The final details of the transfer are still being worked out, but the expectation is that Emerson will sign by 2026 with the Spurs. Arsenal also tried to hire the Brazilian and even offered the Spaniard Héctor Bellerín as part of the negotiation, but Barça rejected the Gunners’ proposal.

TNT Sports Brasil had already informed, exclusively, that Tottenham was preparing an offer in the region of 30 million euros for the player, which in fact happened. Real Betis, which shared the rights of the Brazilian under joint ownership with Barça until the end of last season, will be entitled to 20% of the transfer value.

At 22, Royal played three games for Barcelona this season, two coming off the bench to take the field, and one playing in the third round of LaLiga, against Getafe, last Sunday (29).